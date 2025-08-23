Hansi Flick gives the OK, price goes up: the center-back wanted by Napoli and Arsenal too

The transfer market doesn't stop and, meanwhile, Barça tries to balance their accounts and move forward with pending registrations, a new name is emerging in Brazil that could shake up the sporting plans of major European clubs. Palmeiras's youth academy keeps producing top-level footballers.

The new gem from Palmeiras

The story repeats itself. After the multimillion-dollar sales of Endrick, Estevão, and Vitor Reis, Palmeiras is once again a protagonist on the international stage. Their youth academy is considered one of the best in the world, and Europe's giants don't miss a single detail of every standout appearance.

The footballer in question is just 19 years old, but he's already 6 ft. 5.5 in. tall (1.97 meters) and combines physical power with surprising speed in his movements. His aerial game is dominant and, in addition, he has remarkable defensive positioning skills. This is a profile that's rare in modern soccer and has sent his value soaring in record time.

The name is revealed: Luiz Benedetti

The young left-footed center-back is named Luiz Benedetti. As a member of Palmeiras's U-20 team, he has started to attract attention for his maturity on the field and for a performance that places him among the most promising defenders of his generation. His Italian passport makes the operation even easier, since he wouldn't take up a non-EU spot in Europe.

Barça has taken good note of his progress and is closely monitoring him. However, the competition is fierce. According to Brazilian media, Arsenal has already made an initial formal offer. Napoli has established contacts with his agents. The blaugrana club, meanwhile, is limited by a lack of immediate liquidity.

Growing interest in Europe

Benedetti's situation is reminiscent of other gems who, in a matter of weeks, went from being prospects in Brazil to market protagonists. The most recent example is Estevão, who after shining at the Club World Cup was transferred to Chelsea in a multimillion-dollar deal.

In Benedetti's case, his camp keeps calm and assures that there is no agreement closed with anyone. However, they acknowledge that the defender's value is rising and that the natural scenario is for him to make the leap to Europe soon. Scouts describe him as a modern center-back: forceful, quick to intercept, and able to play the ball out from the back.

Barça's role in the race

The blaugrana sporting management, led by Deco, knows that strengthening the defense is a priority. The club has shown interest in several profiles in recent months. The lack of salary margin and the limitations of LaLiga's "fair play" make any immediate operation difficult.

Even so, the monitoring of Benedetti is constant. Barça understands that the Brazilian could become a strategic bet for the future. The key will be whether the player resists the temptation to leave now for England or Italy.

A race against time

The case of Luiz Benedetti once again reflects Barça's difficulty in competing in an increasingly fast-paced market. Brazilian talent doesn't go unnoticed and Europe's giants are willing to act quickly.

If the center-back ends up signing for another club, it will be another missed opportunity for the culés. But if they manage to sign him, they could be securing one of the defenders with the greatest potential on the continent. The clock is ticking and, meanwhile, Benedetti keeps showing that he's ready for the big leap.