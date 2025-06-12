Gerard Martín gets injured: what happened and when will he return

The Under-21 European Championship began with one of the worst possible pieces of news for FC Barcelona and the Spanish national team: Gerard Martín suffered an injury in the opening match against Slovakia that forced him to leave the field before halftime. A hard blow in the opening minutes of the match marked the beginning of the end of his season.

Barça's left-back, who arrived at the tournament as one of the players to watch, experienced visible discomfort in his hand after falling to the ground in the second minute. Despite the pain, he completed the first half with effort and commitment, although he couldn't perform at his best or take throw-ins.

a blow that cut short his great opportunity

Gerard was one of the big names in Santi Denia's squad. The coach had included him as a key piece due to his great potential in the first team. His progress this season suggested he would finally establish himself at the top level, with offers even from the Premier League.

| FCB

Everything changed in a matter of seconds. After the fall, the player began to show clear signs of discomfort, constantly holding his hand to his pinky finger. His effort to stay in the match was evident, but reality prevailed at halftime, when he himself requested to be substituted. Hugo Bueno took his place in the second half.

the medical report confirms the worst

Hours later, the Royal Spanish Football Federation confirmed what was feared: dislocation in the fifth metacarpal of the right hand. The news was first reported by Jijantes and later confirmed by the RFEF itself. With that diagnosis, Gerard's participation in the European Championship was completely ruled out.

| F.C. Barcelona, Instagram

The player immediately left the under-21 national team camp and headed to Barcelona. Barça's medical staff decided to take control of his recovery, especially given the growing interest he had caused in the transfer market.

an injury that leaves him out of the showcase

The setback doesn't only affect the national team. Barça saw this tournament as a perfect stage to increase Gerard Martín's value and make a final decision about his future. Clubs like Wolverhampton had already expressed their interest, and the Culers hoped to receive up to 20 million euros for a possible transfer.

Now, without the visibility of the tournament or the chance to compete in the decisive rounds, that scenario becomes more complicated. Although the player has completed a good season, his prolonged absence may lead interested clubs to wait or negotiate for a lower price.

the most delicate part: he will undergo surgery and will be out for several weeks

The most shocking part of all wasn't known until the end of the day. After medical tests in Barcelona, doctors have determined that Gerard Martín will have to undergo surgery immediately. The dislocation has caused internal damage that requires urgent surgical intervention to ensure proper functional recovery.

The estimated time out will be between 4 and 6 weeks, which will prevent him from doing preseason training in optimal conditions and, possibly, delay any movement in the market. His return to training will depend on his postoperative progress and rehabilitation, but at Barça they already take for granted that his summer preparation will be compromised.

A hard blow for a player on the rise, who must now focus on recovering physically and mentally to come back strong. If Gerard Martín has shown anything this season, it's that, with or without the European Championship, his talent doesn't go unnoticed.