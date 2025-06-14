Celta and Espanyol compete to sign a Ligue 1 footballer

Every summer, the transfer market becomes an unpredictable and exciting stage for teams looking to make a leap in quality. In the current window, both Celta de Vigo and Espanyol are closely watching the situation of a player who has shined in the Second Division and who could become one of the standout names of the summer in LaLiga. The battle to attract young and established talent is fiercer than ever, especially in midfield positions, where creativity and box-to-box ability are increasingly valued.

Both Celta and Espanyol share a need: to strengthen the midfield with footballers capable of making a difference. The Galicians, after a season of growth under Claudio Giráldez's leadership and with European participation on the horizon, are looking to add depth and options to their squad. Meanwhile, Espanyol aims to reestablish themselves in the elite of Spanish soccer and is committed to bringing in hungry, high-potential players who have proved their worth in demanding contexts.

In this scenario, César Gelabert emerges, a midfielder who finished the season as one of Real Sporting's most outstanding players, despite arriving on loan from Toulouse, a club that plays in Ligue 1. His development has been so remarkable that his name appears on the radar of several top-flight clubs, as reported by outlets such as Estadio Deportivo and Sport.

The growth of a decisive footballer in Gijón

The footballer in question has had one of the best campaigns of his career since his arrival in Gijón. His performance improved steadily, especially after the coaching change at Sporting: Asier Garitano's arrival was key to unlocking his associative play style, his vision, and his ability to get into the opposition's box. He scored important goals and provided assists that allowed the Asturian side to stay in the fight for the top spots in the standings.

In fact, according to Killer Asturias, Sporting would be delighted to have him for another season, either through a new loan or even by signing him outright. However, his value has soared and Toulouse, who own his rights, are aware that they can profit from his transfer this summer.

Celta, Espanyol and other contenders: the bidding war intensifies

The competition doesn't end there. Celta de Vigo have closely monitored the midfielder throughout the season, convinced that he can fit into their project based on homegrown talent but reinforced with proven quality. Giráldez especially values his versatility and tactical awareness, as well as his experience in two leagues as different as the French and the Spanish.

Meanwhile, Espanyol have entered the race strongly. After their return to the top flight, the Catalan club is seeking signings that guarantee immediate impact and future potential. Their sporting director has held preliminary talks to gauge the availability of the player and Toulouse, who according to sources close to the situation could ask for around two million euros for his transfer.

MLS and Mexican soccer teams have also joined the list of offers, highlighting the impact the loanee has had at Sporting. The possibility of staying in Spain, however, seems to be the most attractive option for the footballer, who sees LaLiga as the ideal stage to continue his development.