Gabi's request to Zaragoza to strengthen the team

Real Zaragoza is currently undergoing a full reconstruction process after a season of ups and downs in LaLiga Hypermotion. Despite the initial expectations, the Aragonese team failed to establish itself in the upper part of the standings and had to change course to secure their place. This situation has led the board and the coaching staff to set new goals for the upcoming season, especially after Gabi Fernández arrived on the bench, whose impact has been remarkable in recent months.

The Maño club, one of the historic teams in Spanish soccer, knows they need to strengthen if they want to fight for promotion again and reclaim their place among the elite. With the transfer market about to open and several names on the table, the role of young loaned talents, such as Adu Ares, is once again a topic of debate both in the offices and among the fans.

The impact of Gabi Fernández and his commitment to youth

Gabi Fernández's arrival on Zaragoza's bench brought a breath of fresh air to a locker room coming off a difficult cycle. The former Atlético de Madrid and Getafe player has opted for a more dynamic and direct style, giving prominence to young footballers and seeking greater defensive solidity. His commitment to Adu Ares hasn't gone unnoticed: Under his leadership, the Basque player has regained prominence and has been key in several decisive matches.

Since Gabi's arrival, Adu Ares has started in 9 out of the 11 matches played with the new coach and has actively contributed to the team's playmaking, in addition to scoring a crucial goal against Racing de Ferrol that helped secure their place. His progress has been evident, leaving behind a more inconsistent start to the season and earning the respect of both the locker room and the stands.

Adu Ares: from uncertainty to prominence

Adu Ares's signing for Zaragoza, on loan from Athletic Club, raised expectations in the Maño environment. The goal was clear: to give the young winger experience in an increasingly demanding Second Division, with the hope that he could provide flair and speed on the wing. However, his adaptation wasn't immediate. Under Miguel Ángel Ramírez, the Basque footballer struggled to settle in and spent several matches on the bench, even having some disagreements with the fans.

Everything changed with the coaching change. With Gabi Fernández, Adu Ares's role shifted dramatically. His presence in the starting line-up became regular and his statistics improved considerably in the final stretch of the season. In total, the footballer has played 30 official matches, contributing 5 goals and 2 assists between the league and Copa del Rey. Although these numbers don't place him among the team's top scorers, his contribution at key moments has been decisive.

Now, with the summer transfer window just around the corner, the debate about Adu Ares's future is open. Athletic Club, which owns his rights, must decide whether to bring him back to the first team or facilitate another loan. Meanwhile, Gabi Fernández, according to Marca, has reportedly informed the sporting management of his desire to keep Ares for another season, convinced that the young striker can be even more important in a Zaragoza team aiming higher.

The player himself, who is currently enjoying a few days off in Ibiza with Nico Williams and other friends — where they were seen at a Myke Towers concert in Ushuaia — has repeatedly expressed his gratitude to the Aragonese club and the coaching staff. In recent statements, Ares highlighted how much he has grown in Zaragoza and the challenge it was to leave his comfort zone to take on new challenges at La Romareda.