The summer transfer window in Spanish soccer is once again putting the spotlight on left backs, a position that often determines the tactical balance of many LaLiga teams. After the end of the season, several clubs have started making moves to strengthen their flanks, and the battle to secure young talent from major European clubs has become a constant. This scenario has favored the emergence of new protagonists on the agendas of historic teams.

Bayern Munich, which is facing another summer full of movement, is trying to finalize departures and possible loans for young prospects who are seeking playing time and consolidation. The German club, one of the main drivers of the European market, could see one of its gems developed at Barça's academy head back to Spain to relaunch his career.

Adam Aznou, a promising talent with a blaugrana past and an undecided future

The young Moroccan international left back is at the center of conversations. Trained at the blaugrana academy and established in German soccer, Adam Aznou has gained experience through loans and minutes in different competitions. Last season, he played more than 930 yds. (850 meters) in the second half, showing physical ability and offensive projection, although without direct involvement in goals.

Aznou, who will turn 20 in 2025, still has a contract until 2027 with Bayern Munich, but he is not part of new coach Vincent Kompany's plans. The left back has barely played in the Bundesliga and, although he made his debut in both the Champions League and the Club World Cup, the Bavarian club is looking for a solution that benefits all parties. The Moroccan international, with his sights set on the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, needs consistent playing time to convince coach Walid Regragui and earn a spot on the final roster.

Betis and Getafe, ideal destinations for Aznou's takeoff

The competition for his services is now focused on two LaLiga clubs looking to strengthen their squads with youth and potential. According to Footmercato, Betis and Getafe have been the first to formally inquire about Aznou's situation. Betis's interest responds to the need to add alternatives on the left flank, where Romain Perraud and Ricardo Rodríguez do not have guaranteed continuity, pending moves such as the possible return of Junior Firpo.

For coach Manuel Pellegrini, the arrival of a profile like Aznou would mean regaining the model of an attacking left back that brought such good results with Álex Moreno. The speed, one-on-one ability, and capacity to overlap the winger make the Moroccan a signing that would fit at Benito Villamarín. Meanwhile, Getafe, after the departure of Juan Bernat, only has Diego Rico in that position. Bordalás sees the young footballer as a breath of fresh air for a team used to competing with intensity and high pressing.

The final decision on Adam Aznou's future could come in the next few days, as Spanish teams' preseason starts in July and both coaches want to have their squads outlined as soon as possible. The player has made it clear to the German board that he wants to leave to get more minutes in LaLiga, a league he knows well and where he left a good impression after his time at Valladolid.