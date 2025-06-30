Joan Laporta makes a move: the 17-year-old Brazilian who interests Barça

Fútbol Club Barcelona is once again looking toward Brazil. This time, the blaugrana club is very close to finalizing a deal for one of the most promising names in current South American soccer: a young midfielder who, at just 17 years old, is already dazzling at the elite level and wears the captain's armband for his youth national team.

brazil, an inexhaustible factory of stars

Over the past decades, Brazil has been fertile ground for major European clubs. From Romário and Ronaldo to Neymar and Vinícius, the Brazilian youth system has been the cradle of players who define eras. Barça knows this very well. Its recent history is full of figures who have arrived from the South American country.

In a context where major clubs compete to secure talent before its price skyrockets, Barça has accelerated talks to sign one of the most sought-after midfielders in youth soccer today: a player who stands out not only for his technical quality but also for his leadership and tactical maturity.

a strategic signing for the future

Barça's intention is not only to bring in a precocious talent but also to consolidate a strategy that other giants like Real Madrid have perfected in recent years: signing South American prospects before their value multiplies in the European market.

| FC Barcelona, XCatalunya

The young holding midfielder in question has already played several matches as a starter in the Brazilian Série A, something very uncommon for underage players. His physical presence, vision, and ability to dictate the tempo of the game have made him one of the revelations of the championship.

the new Brazilian gem with Barça DNA

In the words of a culé scout, "He's a player with the soul of a veteran and the legs of a youth." His profile fits perfectly with the play style promoted by the Catalan club from its youth academy: good footwork, game reading, and an ability to break lines that makes him especially dangerous.

| Canva

Moreover, his role as captain of the Brazil U-17 national team in the recent South American Championship—a tournament they ended up winning—has further strengthened his image as a future reference point for his country's soccer. It's no coincidence that his name has appeared on the agendas of major European clubs, but Barça has moved quickly.

a bet that could define an era

The deal is not yet officially closed, but everything indicates that the Catalan club is one step away from signing this young prodigy. If everything goes as planned, the footballer could join Barça Atlètic's setup before making the leap to the first team, although it's not ruled out that he could take part in preseason with Hansi Flick's squad.

The blaugrana board believes that, after years of economic adjustments, this kind of bet could be the key to rebuilding a competitive team without resorting to major expenditures. With financial fair play still influencing many decisions, signing young talent and shaping it at home is once again a priority.

Now, after weeks of speculation and discreet moves, the name of the young footballer who could soon wear the blaugrana jersey has been revealed: Zé Lucas, a midfielder from Sport Club do Recife, born in 2008 and considered one of the brightest diamonds in current Brazilian soccer. The future starts today.