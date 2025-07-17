Gaizka Garitano wants a former Sevilla player for Cádiz

Summer in Cádiz isn't like previous ones. This time, the fans sense an air of renewal and ambition that hasn't been seen in years. The Andalusian club wants to turn the page after a year full of ups and downs, and to do so, the board has opted for an ambitious transfer market focused on experience in LaLiga. Among the names generating the most excitement, there's one that creates special anticipation among Cádiz supporters.

While preseason has already started with both a win and a loss, both by large margins, the sporting management is working to provide Gaizka Garitano with a squad up to the challenges of the upcoming season. The goal is clear: to build an attack with goals and experience, capable of banishing past ghosts and bringing excitement back to the stands at Nuevo Mirandilla. Of course, to return to the elite as soon as possible.

Cádiz step up for Lucas Ocampos: interest also from Oviedo and River Plate

In recent hours, Lucas Ocampos's name has once again gained momentum as a possible star signing for Cádiz CF. The Argentine winger, who currently plays for Rayados de Monterrey, has become one of the most sought-after pieces in the market after his recent participation in the Club World Cup. Ocampos, with a past at Sevilla FC, is considering different offers and his future is one of the sagas of the summer.

According to Mexican media and the Cádiz press, Cádiz's proposal joins those of other major clubs like Real Oviedo and River Plate, where the player was developed. However, the main obstacle in the deal lies in the significant investment Monterrey made for the footballer. The Mexican club hopes to recover part of that outlay, something that makes the Argentine's arrival in Spain difficult, though not impossible.

Garitano's commitment to strengthening the attack with experience and quality is clear. After the arrival of Suso and the signing of García Pascual, the Basque coach sees Ocampos as the ideal profile to complete an attacking line with talent, flair, and a strong Sevilla connection. The deal, however, won't be easy and will depend on the player's willingness and the moves that take place in the coming weeks. With top-flight teams interested...

An attack with a Sevilla flavor and high expectations in Cádiz

If the signing goes through, Cádiz could boast one of the most recognizable and dangerous wings in Spanish soccer, at least in the second division, with Suso and Ocampos sharing the spotlight, just as they did during their time at Sevilla FC. García Pascual would join them, another bet on the Sevilla youth academy who has already made a good impression in the first friendly of the summer.

Cádiz's preseason debut couldn't have been more promising. The team led by Garitano thrashed Barbate CF (0-5) with a starting eleven full of youth and new signings. In fact, García Pascual was one of the main protagonists, opening the scoring after a play started by Suso, showing that the chemistry between former Sevilla players could be a key factor for the yellow club.

However, in the second match, they were overwhelmed by Uniao de Leiria after a heavy 1-5 defeat. Chris Ramos scored the only goal for the Andalusians. Gaizka Garitano's side will face Las Palmas and Granada in the coming days.