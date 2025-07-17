Ernesto Valverde is considering it, 'No' to Unai Núñez: 4 possible signings for the defense

Bilbao is experiencing weeks of excitement and high expectations. Athletic Club's return to the Champions League after eleven years has energized the atmosphere at San Mamés, where the fans are already dreaming of seeing the Lions compete at the highest European level. However, sports planning is not without challenges. One of the main focuses right now is on the defense and, especially, the central axis, where Ernesto Valverde's squad is losing players ahead of a season that's expected to be a marathon, with more than 50 games (50 partidos) on the horizon.

Athletic will face Ponferradina on July 19 in their first preseason friendly, but there are still many questions to solve before that debut. The departure of Óscar de Marcos and the situation of several loaned players add uncertainty to the final composition of the team.

For now, the club has three reliable center-backs: Dani Vivian, one of the best in LaLiga and a regular in international drafts; Yeray Álvarez, with experience and authority; and Aitor Paredes, who's continuing to establish himself as a solid alternative. But a fourth piece is missing, which is key to facing a highly demanding campaign.

The Unai Núñez case: a loan without continuity and an uncertain future

The big question this summer has been the outcome of the Unai Núñez case. The center-back from Sestao returned to Athletic Club last season on loan from Celta de Vigo, after the Basque club included a buy-back clause. Núñez delivered, providing solidity and experience during a season in which Athletic was, in fact, the least scored-on defense in the Spanish league. His role was especially relevant during the rotation of center-backs and in the moments of the heaviest match load.

However, despite the player's strong performances, the sports management has decided not to exercise the purchase option and allow Núñez to return to Vigo. People close to the footballer say that his priority is to return to Celta and earn a spot, although the Galician club doesn't seem to count on him for 2025/26, opening the door to new destinations in the market. Núñez still has two years left on his contract in Vigo, but the Celeste club is looking to reduce its wage bill and could facilitate his departure, just as with other loaned players like Carles Pérez, Manu Sánchez, or Joseph Aidoo.

The academy and the dream of Laporte: who will be the fourth center-back at San Mamés?

With Unai Núñez's departure confirmed, Athletic is exploring several avenues to complete its defensive line. The natural option is to look to Lezama, where the reserve team has produced young players like Jon de Luis, Aimar Duñabeitia, or Ander Izaguirre, who could make the leap in preseason and convince Valverde of their potential. However, the demands of the Champions League and the tight schedule require considering signings with more experience.

This is where the fans' great dream comes into play: Aymeric Laporte. The international center-back, now in the orbit of French soccer and with a contract beyond Athletic's financial reach, would be a high-impact signing for the European return. The reality, however, is complex: Laporte's salary is outside Ibaigane's usual budget and the player himself is considering other options on the continent. Even so, the Basque club keeps hope alive and is working discreetly to try to entice him, especially after returning to a prestigious competition like the Champions League.