Celta de Vigo want a Barça player, Ilaix Moriba is asking for him

The season that just ended has completely changed the mood in Vigo. After several years away from the desired European dream, Celta have finally qualified for the next edition of the Europa League. This success means much more than just a sporting reward: it forces the Celta board to take a step up in squad quality, renew ambitions, and look for reinforcements that will allow them to compete in the demanding continental schedule.

The fans know it and have already started dreaming about high-profile signings. The Galician team, which in recent months has shown notable improvement under Claudio Giráldez's leadership, finished LaLiga in a more than commendable seventh position, exceeding initial expectations and leaving behind years of doubts and poor results.

In this context, every small rumor or interaction on social media is analyzed in detail. Celta supporters keep an eye on the cast-offs from the big teams, a recurring market among these mid-table LaLiga teams.

| FCB

social media ignite hope: dream or just a wish?

Just a few days ago, a simple Instagram post by Ansu Fati was enough to spark rumors among Celta fans. Several supporters left messages encouraging the young Barça forward to come to Vigo. However, what drew the most attention was the reaction from Ilaix Moriba, current Celta player on loan from RB Leipzig, who replied to these comments with emojis showing his desire to share a locker room with Ansu Fati again, just as they did in the Barça youth academy.

It should be clarified that, as of today, there is no official information or solid rumors about Celta's real interest in Ansu Fati. For now, it is simply a wish shared by some supporters and by Ilaix Moriba himself in the digital sphere. In fact, in recent weeks several media outlets had practically confirmed Ansu Fati's loan to Monaco, with a purchase option included, although the recent lack of information suggests that the deal may be stalled.

Moreover, to make matters worse, it should be noted that, although there are intentions to keep him, it is still not certain that Ilaix Moriba will wear the Celta jersey next season. His loan ends on June 30, and a new agreement with RB Leipzig will be needed.

statistics, shared past, and Ilaix Moriba's contribution

Ilaix Moriba and Ansu Fati shared a locker room in the 2018/19 UEFA Youth League, in which they played five matches together for Barça's youth team. At that time, both showed signs of their potential, although it was Ansu who made the meteoric leap to the first team. According to the statistics provided, Moriba played 3 hrs. 30 min. (210 min.) in those five matches, already showing his work rate and versatility in midfield, while Ansu Fati began to stand out for his directness and goal-scoring ability.

This season, however, Ansu Fati's performance with Barça has been far below what was desired. According to the data, he has played 11 official matches across LaLiga, the UEFA Champions League, and the Copa del Rey, totaling just 4 hrs. 58 min. (298 min.) and receiving only one yellow card, without scoring goals or providing assists. This is a very poor record for a player with his potential, hampered by injuries and tough internal competition in the blaugrana attack.