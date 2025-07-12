Gabi wants to sign a veteran goalkeeper for Real Zaragoza

After months of uncertainty, Real Zaragoza seems to have found the guardian their goal so desperately needs. Cristian Álvarez's retirement left a void that has been difficult to fill, both because of his leadership and his performance between the posts. Neither Gaetan Poussin nor Joan Femenías managed to establish themselves as starters. While the latter has already packed his bags, the former is set for a secondary role.

Zaragoza is determined to restructure their squad to face a key season in LaLiga Hypermotion. The sporting management, led by Txema Indias, has sped up negotiations in the final stretch of the holidays. All eyes are on a new signing who would come to take over the goal.

A veteran hungry for more

At 37 years old, he has shown that he is still in top form. This season he has been one of the pillars of CD Mirandés, with whom he came close to promotion to Primera División. His experience, character, and consistency make him an ideal candidate to lead Zaragoza's defense in a campaign that promises to be as demanding as it is exciting.

But his arrival is not fully guaranteed. Although he still has one year left on his contract with Mirandés, he has a release clause that expires at the end of July. The Burgos club, aware that the goalkeeper could leave, has already signed Juan Palomares to cover their backs, a clear sign that the deal could be finalized soon.

Other clubs are also bidding

The goalkeeper's remarkable season has not gone unnoticed and other clubs in the division have shown interest in him. The ball, quite literally, is in his court. The player will have to consider his immediate future: whether to continue with a competitive Mirandés or take on a new challenge with one of the historic clubs in Spanish soccer.

Zaragoza's advantage could lie in their sporting project. With a clear reconstruction plan, a stadium with history, and a devoted fanbase, the Aragonese club offers a top-level showcase for anyone who wants to leave their mark in their final stage as a professional.

The signing that brings peace of mind

In a context where defensive stability is crucial, bringing in an experienced goalkeeper is more of a necessity than an option. The goal has been one of Zaragoza's weakest points since Cristian Álvarez's departure, and regaining security in that area will be key to competing with guarantees.

Pending official confirmation, the profile fits perfectly with what the club is looking for: leadership, experience, commitment, and immediate performance. A footballer who doesn't need adaptation and who can perform from the very first minute. A safe bet in a market where every decision counts.

The chosen one is Raúl Fernández

The man is Raúl Fernández, Basque goalkeeper, 37 years old (37 años), current Mirandés player. His experience, solidity, and recent season on the verge of promotion make him the ideal option to defend Zaragoza's goal. Now, with the release clause on the table, all that remains is for both parties to take the final step.