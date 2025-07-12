Carlos Corberán makes a bold move for a Bundesliga player: Valencia's offer

Valencia CF is starting to move decisively in the transfer market. After weeks of uncertainty and somewhat improvised planning, the club has now focused its efforts on strengthening one of the team's most weakened positions: the midfield.

The situation was concerning: only Pepelu keeps his place as a pure central midfielder in the coach's plans, while Hugo Guillamón, although he remains on the team, isn't part of Corberán's plans. The sporting management, after losing Neyou and Javi Muñoz —who signed for Getafe—, has been forced to look abroad.

A physical profile with European experience

Among the options considered, one name has stood out above the rest. He is a 27-year-old Nigerian central midfielder, with experience in the Premier League and a great season in the Bundesliga behind him. He is a physical player, strong in challenges, with good positioning and defensive range.

This footballer played last season at Augsburg, where he appeared in 34 official matches and left a good impression. His performance caught the attention of Valencia's coaching staff, who are now looking to finalize his signing as a key piece to provide solidity to the double pivot.

Advanced deal and market value

According to journalist Mike McGrath from the Daily Telegraph, Valencia has already submitted a formal offer to Brentford, the club that owns the player. His market value currently stands at 7 million euros, although the club is confident they can lower that figure through formulas such as a loan with a purchase option.

The player, who has a contract valid until 2027, hasn't managed to establish himself as an undisputed starter in England, but he has shown reliability in his previous stints, especially in Denmark and Germany. The deal, therefore, not only responds to a tactical need but also to a good market opportunity.

An express request from Corberán

Carlos Corberán has been decisive in this move. He knows English soccer well and knew he could find a competitive profile there, adapted to the pace of LaLiga. The coach needed to strengthen the engine room as soon as possible; this signing fits his preferences: experience, versatility, and commitment.

Valencia also values the fact that the player already speaks English and has experienced several football cultures, which would make his adaptation to the locker room easier. In addition, his arrival would ease the overload of minutes on Pepelu and would allow Almeida and Javi Guerra to focus on more offensive tasks.

A strategic and necessary deal

The club needed a boost in its sporting planning after weeks of inactivity. The fans were demanding reinforcements and the coaching staff was insisting on high-level signings. This deal, while not media-driven, could prove strategic. A player who can perform from day one and who, if he adapts, could become a regular starter.

Amid doubts about the continuity of other footballers and with the goalkeeper position undergoing a complete overhaul, this signing comes as a breath of fresh air for Mestalla. It remains to be seen if it will be finalized in the coming hours, but everything suggests there is optimism on both sides.

The name of the new central midfielder

They need to strengthen their backbone, and this addition fits perfectly into Carlos Corberán's new project. Physicality, experience, and room for growth. Although it's not official yet, the name of the footballer who could soon wear Valencia's jersey is already known. He is the Nigerian international Frank Onyeka.