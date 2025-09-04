Frenkie de Jong and Mikky Kiemeney's second child already has a name: 5 letters

Frenkie de Jong and Mikky Kiemeney had been fueling an adorable mystery for weeks through family photos and carefully measured silences on Instagram. The second baby was already here, and the key detail their followers were begging to know was still missing. In recent hours, that minimal, discreet, and highly desired clue has arrived with elegance and without grand speeches.

An intimate announcement on Instagram

Just one brief word, exactly five letters, is enough to end the suspense and open a new family chapter. The couple shared an image from the hospital, with the newborn on his mother's chest and the father by her side. In the description, Frenkie wrote only what was essential: "Mason de Jong 08.21.2025," confirming the name and the date that many had guessed from the hint of the jersey number.

Months earlier, they announced the pregnancy with a beach carousel and a message "baking something better than a birthday cake," which sparked theories and smiles. They once again kept the little one's privacy, as they did with Miles, avoiding showing his face and taking care of every last visual detail.

Five letters, two brothers, and the same initial

The name Mason is not a coincidence; it fits the family aesthetic and emotionally rhymes with Miles, the firstborn who made them parents in 2023. Both share five letters and the initial M, a nod that also refers to Mikky, reinforcing a recognizable domestic narrative for their followers. The little one arrived in the world on August 21 (21.08), a day that once again connects with the midfielder's favorite number at Barça.

It's not an isolated whim; the first child was born on November 21 (21.11), and his father chose the number 21 as a tribute to his grandfather. The choice aligns with the trend of short, resonant names among European celebrities, where family identity matters more than forced exoticism.

Locker room reactions and club confirmation

Congratulations flooded the blaugrana social media, with messages from the club itself welcoming the new culé and celebrating the moment. From fan accounts to Dutch and Catalan media, Mason's name was publicly confirmed without leaks or ambiguous headlines. Days earlier, the footballer had received permission from the club to miss training for the birth, another clue that matched what was announced later.

Recent wedding, life in Barcelona, and calculated discretion

Within hours, the announcement multiplied the comments and became one of the most celebrated posts in the culé community at the start of this season. De Jong and Mikky got married in May 2024 after a relationship that began in high school and matured far from unnecessary spotlights. They live in Barcelona, where they have built a loyal digital community, although they have always kept the intimate part of their home private.

The announcement keeps that approach, offering a tender portrait, without excess, with the detail everyone was interested in and no gratuitous exposure. They got engaged in 2022 and sealed their "I do" two years later, keeping a consistent narrative of public serenity. In sports, the season starts with him as a key piece, now with an extra intimate reason to smile in Barcelona.