David Villa speaks clearly about Lamine Yamal: 'He is...'

Expectation is growing in Monterrey with a line-up of illustrious memories and nods to the current blaugrana. The pre-match atmosphere before the legends' duel between Tigres and Barcelona also served to take the pulse of Barça's current situation. Among microphones, a world champion offered a reflection that goes beyond the event and lands in the locker room of Catalunya.

Villa in Monterrey: "He's a unique player" and it's important to protect him

David Villa spoke clearly about Lamine Yamal, highlighting his meteoric rise and the need to protect him. "Lamine's talent is unbelievable... he's a unique player who'll bring a lot of joy," he emphasized, calling for patience with a footballer who's just 18 years old.

"El Guaje" frames the praise in a pedagogical message: helping the boy when tough times come and building an environment that cushions the noise. It's not an isolated compliment, but the continuation of a line of respect that the Asturian has kept for months. Former Barça is still very much loved by the culer fans and his opinions are respected and should be taken into account.

What defines Lamine today

Barça's new "10" stands out for receiving the ball at his feet, pinning the full-back, and making calm decisions in high-pressure areas. His drives inside attract help and open up second-line shots for Ferran or Raphinha. In the opponent's half, he alternates between a driven cross to the far post and the usual cutback, varying heights to surprise.

His production isn't explained only by goals; his value lies in the sequence before the shot, where he multiplies the quality of the play. That trait, which Villa emphasizes, is what sets apart an agitator from an offensive leader.

World Cup 2026 and Liga MX: "El Guaje's" other message at the press conference

Villa also expressed a wish shared by many internationals: that Spain play at least one match of the 2026 World Cup in Mexico. The joint hosting with the United States and Canada opens up that possibility, pending the final schedule.

Meanwhile, he highlighted the competitive growth of Liga MX, now strengthened with European stars. There's Sergio Ramos in Monterrey, James Rodríguez in León, and Keylor Navas in Pumas, examples of a competition that attracts talent and raises the weekly bar.

The plan with Flick and the immediate projection of the "10"

Hansi Flick wants Lamine to connect the midfield with the box without falling into too many one-on-ones. The first press often starts on his side, directing the opponent's build-up and closing the inside pass. With the ball, the coach asks him to accelerate in three touches and choose when to break inside.

If he keeps reading the game that way and those around him shield his timing and workload, the "10" will consolidate his influence without losing freshness. Villa's praise sets the narrative, but validation comes every weekend, with Barça aiming to lead again through consistency, not just flashes of brilliance.