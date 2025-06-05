Confirmed by Ángel García: Real Sociedad set their sights on a Celta de Vigo player

Real Sociedad is undergoing a period of transformation, marked by Sergio Francisco's arrival on the bench and the restructuring of their squad. The imminent departure of Martín Zubimendi to Arsenal and the return of loaned players such as Urko González de Zárate and Jon Gorrotxategi have created a surplus of players in midfield. In this context, the future of Beñat Turrientes, one of Zubieta's prospects, is uncertain.

celta de vigo's interest in Beñat Turrientes

According to journalist Ángel García (Cazurreando.com), Celta de Vigo have shown interest in strengthening their midfield with Beñat Turrientes. The Galician club, which will play in the Europa League next season, is looking to add young players with potential to face the three competitions in which they will participate. Turrientes, who is 23 years old, fits this profile, although his recent contract renewal with Real Sociedad until 2030 complicates a possible permanent departure.

Beñat Turrientes has been considered one of the top prospects from Real Sociedad's academy. Since his debut with the first team in 2021, he has played in 80 official matches. However, in the 2024/2025 season, his participation has been limited, appearing in 31 matches but only starting 15, totaling 1,422 minutes.

Despite his limited presence in the starting line-up, the club from Donostia trusts his potential, as shown by his renewal until 2030. His current market value is 16 million euros, according to Transfermarkt.

competition in Real Sociedad's midfield

Zubimendi's departure could open up opportunities for Turrientes, but competition in midfield will be fierce. The return of Urko González de Zárate and Jon Gorrotxategi, along with the presence of players such as Luka Sucic and the emergence of Pablo Marín, make the fight for a spot in the starting eleven intense.

The new coach, Sergio Francisco, has stated his intention to evaluate all players during preseason before making decisions about possible departures. This suggests that any move involving Turrientes could be postponed until the first weeks of preparation.

possible loan as a solution

Given Turrientes's contractual situation and the trust that Real Sociedad has in his development, a loan to Celta de Vigo could be a beneficial solution for both parties. The player would have the opportunity to get minutes in a competitive team with European presence, while Real Sociedad would keep the rights to a footballer with potential.

Nevertheless, any decision will depend on the evaluation Sergio Francisco makes during preseason and on Celta de Vigo's specific squad needs. Beñat Turrientes's situation will undoubtedly be one of the topics to follow in the upcoming transfer market.