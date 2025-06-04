Lamine Yamal's father puts the haters in their place: 'I'm not going...'

In a season where FC Barcelona have celebrated a domestic treble and the consolidation of their young star, Lamine Yamal, media attention has shifted toward his family environment. Mounir Nasraoui, father of the prodigious winger, was at the center of a tense moment during a live Instagram broadcast, revealing personal aspects that have sparked debate within the soccer community.

Lamine Yamal's contract renewal until 2031 with FC Barcelona has been a reason for celebration for the club and their fans. However, amid this jubilation, Mounir Nasraoui found himself embroiled in controversy after a confrontation with a follower during a live Instagram stream. The user insinuated that Nasraoui was under the influence of substances, to which he replied firmly: "I'm not high", defending his integrity and demanding respect.

During the live broadcast, Nasraoui shared details about his personal life, revealing that he suffers from epilepsy, a condition that has significantly affected his daily life. "Because of my illness, people take advantage of me," he confessed, recounting experiences in which he has been a victim of theft due to his vulnerability. These statements have caused a wave of empathy and support from the community, highlighting the importance of mental and physical health in the environment of elite athletes.

| Instagram

lamine yamal: commitment and maturity on the field

Despite the turbulence off the field, Lamine Yamal continues to show exceptional maturity and commitment with FC Barcelona. His recent renewal until 2031 not only ensures his stay at the club, but also positions him as one of the highest-paid players in the squad. Although the exact figures haven't been officially disclosed, it is estimated that his net base salary is €8 million, with the possibility of reaching €15 million net including bonuses for performance and individual achievements.

The club's sporting director, Deco, has publicly praised Yamal, stating that "he deserves a better salary" and highlighting his quality and commitment to the project. In addition, figures such as Bojan Krkic have emphasized the character and composure of the young player, predicting a bright future in elite soccer.

impact on the team and future projections

The consolidation of Lamine Yamal as a key piece in Hansi Flick's system has been essential to FC Barcelona's recent successes. At just 17 years old, he has accumulated more than 100 appearances with the first team, contributing significantly in goals and assists. His performance has been crucial in winning titles such as La Liga, Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup.

The club, aware of his potential, has secured his contract with a €1 billion release clause, reflecting the trust placed in his talent and projection. In addition, there is speculation about a possible change of jersey number to the iconic number 10, currently held by Ansu Fati, which would further symbolize his central role in the team's future.