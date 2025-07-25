Florentino sets these limits on Rodrigo Hernández's signing: Guardiola reflects

In the environment of one of the most powerful clubs in European soccer, strategic decisions aren't made lightly. The priorities are clear, the moves are calculated, and the limits, although high, do exist. In the midst of planning a season that promises to mark a turning point for Real Madrid, one name is now generating more debate than any other: Rodrigo Hernández. Meanwhile, two key figures are taking positions.

The midfield, the pending subject

Although Real Madrid have had an active summer with signings like Huijsen, Álvaro Carreras, and the young prospect Mastantuono—deals that, together, exceed €170 million (170 million euros)—the feeling among Madridists is that the midfield remains incomplete. With Toni Kroos's departure, the team led by Xabi Alonso is urgently seeking a pivot who can keep the hierarchy and control in the center of the field.

In that search, one profile stands out above the rest: Rodri Hernández. He isn't one option among many, but the only one, as some journalists like Antón Meana (El Larguero) point out. That's what the sporting management is saying, as they've ruled out signing another "5" unless it's the current Manchester City midfielder. For the new Madrid coach, Rodri is a structural piece for his playing model, but the operation is neither simple nor cheap.

A clear cap and a frozen negotiation

The interest in Rodri isn't new. The name of the Spanish international has been circulating in the halls of Santiago Bernabéu for some time, although until now it has remained an unattainable operation. The British club isn't willing to easily negotiate the departure of one of their pillars, and his current contract doesn't include a release clause. To this, a delicate factor is added: Rodri has just overcome a major injury that kept him off the field for several months.

However, the situation has changed slightly in recent weeks. According to Antón Meana on the program El Larguero, Florentino Pérez has set a specific financial limit for the signing: €100 million (100 million euros). It's a high figure, but in the current market context and considering Rodri's career, it might fall short compared to City's valuation.

This cap marks the club's red line. If the transfer can't be completed within that margin, Real Madrid will withdraw from the operation this summer and will wait until 2026 to make a new attempt, with more budgetary room or in the event of a possible contractual change at the English club.

Guardiola takes note: sporting decision or economic standoff?

From Manchester, Pep Guardiola is also following the development of this situation. Rodri isn't just key in his playing scheme; he is, probably, the most important player in his tactical setup. With him on the field, City have been champions of Europe, the Premier League, and have imposed a recognizable style. Without him, as has been shown during his injury, the team has suffered in balance and presence.

Guardiola knows that Rodri is more than a defensive pivot: he's a silent leader, a metronome who sets the tempo of the match. Although the Catalan coach hasn't made any official statements on the matter, within the English club it's interpreted that his stance is clear: not for sale. At least, not at this time and not for that amount. Furthermore, Rodri himself hasn't publicly expressed his desire to seek a change, which reinforces City's position of resistance.