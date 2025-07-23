Deportivo de la Coruña doesn't want to fall behind in the market. With their sights set on a season where the goal is to climb the ranks and get closer to the top spots, the Galician club is working to strengthen their squad. One of the names that's gained the most traction in recent hours is the captain of Albacete Balompié.

The offices at Riazor are buzzing. According to Torre de Marathón, the Coruña club has stepped up negotiations with the goal of closing a deal as soon as possible, which could become one of the star moves of the summer in Segunda División.

The decisive factor: the player's desire

According to sources close to the negotiation, the player has already expressed his desire to wear Dépor's jersey this very season. This is a decision that usually proves decisive in these kinds of deals, especially when the player's contract is close to expiring.

| XCatalunya, RC Deportivo

In this case, the midfielder in question is entering his final contract year with Albacete, which forces the Manchego club to reconsider their position. If they don't agree to negotiate now, they risk losing him for free in June 2026, which would be a blow both on the sporting and financial fronts.

Fernando Soriano, key piece in the deal

Deportivo's sporting director, Fernando Soriano, has been closely following the midfielder for some time. He is a profile that fits perfectly with what the club is looking for: experience in the division, leadership in the locker room, tactical versatility, and commitment. Soriano sees him as a high-level reinforcement who can make a difference.

| XCatalunya, RC Deportivo

After securing their place last season, Deportivo wants to go a step further. The goal is no longer just to keep their place in the division, but to build a squad that aims to fight for promotion. In that context, adding a proven captain would be a very clear statement of intent.

Albacete, between pressure and doubt

Meanwhile, in Albacete they're facing an uncomfortable dilemma. Losing their captain, one of the players most identified with the Manchego project, would be a tough blow. But keeping him by force without extending his contract would mean accepting that, in a few months, he could leave without bringing in a single euro.

The schedule doesn't help either: with preseason underway and the competition just around the corner, moves need to be solved soon. Dragging out this situation could affect the player's performance and the locker room.

A signing that's about to be finalized

From A Coruña, everything suggests that the agreement is getting closer and closer. The footballer's desire to play at Riazor,the favorable contract situation, and Deportivo's firm interest all suggest that the outcome could happen within days.

For Dépor, it would be a major coup and a clear message to the rest of the clubs in the division: they're serious. Pending official confirmation, people in the stadium corridors are already talking about his arrival as something imminent.

The name that sums it all up… is Riki

Yes, the main character in this deal is Riki, the current captain of Albacete Balompié. His possible signing for Deportivo de la Coruña would mark a turning point in the Segunda División market. Meanwhile, the blanquiazul fans are already dreaming of seeing him lead the midfield at Riazor.