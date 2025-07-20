Bad news for Sevilla, irresistible offer: goodbye to the return of a top player

Sevilla FC is navigating a complicated transfer market this season. Economic limitations shape every decision in Nervión. The club is looking to strengthen without major investments. They have only signed free agents so far. This reflects the need for sales to balance the books. The fans are waiting for moves that will inspire hope for the future. However, long-term plans are facing unexpected obstacles. The international landscape is adding pressure to the sporting management.

Budget limitations slow down signings in Nervión

Sevilla has made only two signings in this summer of 2025. Alfon González arrived on a free transfer from Celta. Gabriel Suazo joined at no cost from Toulouse. Antonio Cordón is focusing efforts on loans and free agents.

The financial margin is minimal for major deals. It depends on departures in July and August to generate income. Players like Marcao or Joan Jordan could leave. This would free up necessary salary space. The strategy prioritizes economic sustainability. There is no room for mistakes in negotiations. The management is looking to balance the squad with cleverness. The fans understand the reality but long for ambition.

| XCatalunya, Canva, Sevilla FC

Sevillista dream of bringing back an idol under threat

The interest in an experienced goalkeeper excites the supporters. Initial contacts emerged weeks ago with a familiar face. A call from president Del Nido Carrasco congratulated him for recent performances. The conversation led to mutual willingness for a reunion. The goalkeeper's contract would end in June 2026. He would be 35 years old at the possible return. Many see him as the best in the club's history. Andrés Palop has publicly praised him in past statements.

José Luis Silva, former goalkeeping coach, believes in his return. "Bono found his place at Sevilla," he said in a radio interview. The Moroccan would bring leadership and security between the posts. His agile style fits solid defensive tactics. He would strengthen a backline that needs stability. However, international rivals are intervening strongly.

Saudi million-euro offer closes the door to a return

Al-Hilal has made a move to keep its star. They are preparing a renewal for two more years until 2027. They are offering more than double the current salary of ten million euros. Talks are progressing positively. Sources close to the Riyadh club indicate an imminent agreement. This frustrates Sevilla's plans for a free signing in 2026. The Moroccan international goalkeeper is prioritizing financial stability. His final decision depends on personal details.

The Saudi club values his role in recent achievements. An extension until 2028 appears in updated reports. This is changing the market for Sevilla. They must explore alternatives in goal. Nyland remains the starter but they are seeking competition. The news comes as a cold shower in Nervión. Initial rumors caused expectations among supporters.

Impressive performance by Bono in Asian competitions

In the 2024/2025 season, Bono played 49 matches with Al-Hilal. In the Saudi Pro League, he played 31 games and conceded 41 goals. He kept nine clean sheets in that competition. In the AFC Champions League Elite, he participated in ten matches. He conceded seven goals and recorded five shutouts. In the Club World Cup, he started five games with six goals against. Two clean sheets highlighted his solidity. The Saudi Super Cup saw two appearances with two goals conceded. In the King's Cup, one match with two goals allowed. He totaled 4,470 min. on the field.

His agility and reflexes excelled at key moments. He provided security to a dominant defense in Asia. Current market value: 5.50 million euros. Contract originally extended until 2026. His ball-playing tactics benefit offensive styles. His strengths include one-on-one saves. He has minimal weaknesses in long distribution under pressure.