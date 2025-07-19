Matteo Moretto confirms Barça's signing: Joan Laporta gets it done

The blaugrana fans had been waiting for weeks for a move that would change the team's mood and expectations for next season. After a summer full of rumors, names coming and going, and negotiations getting stuck, FC Barcelona has finally taken the step their coach had been demanding. Hansi Flick's new sports project is taking shape in a demanding context, where major signings make the difference in the fight for national and international titles. We already saw it last year.

Barça is facing the 2025 transfer market with the urgent need to strengthen the attack, especially after failing to secure the arrival of other top wingers. The club's priorities were clear from day one: bring in a player capable of making a difference on the wing and performing at the same level as Lamine and Raphinha.

The blaugrana club has explored all possible alternatives, especially after seeing how the priority deals became complicated. Luis Díaz, the number one target since April, has become an impossible option due to Liverpool's outright refusal and the high transfer costs. Barça tried to negotiate until the last minute, but the English side stood firm, even rejecting offers over €70 million from other major clubs like Bayern Munich. Everyone already knows about the Nico Williams situation.

This situation forced the club to activate a plan B that had been prepared in advance: the arrival of a player with international experience, capable of adapting both as a winger and as a center forward. This is where the name Marcus Rashford comes in, a footballer who fits perfectly into Flick's idea and who has always shown a willingness to wear the blaugrana jersey, even if that meant significantly reducing his salary.

Hansi Flick's key role and the bet on Rashford

Hansi Flick has insisted since his arrival on the need to strengthen the left wing with a very specific profile. Rashford, with his speed, dribbling ability, and experience at the European elite, meets all the requirements of the German coach. His versatility will allow Barça to vary playing systems, alternating between a 4-3-3 and formations with two strikers.

The German coach has pushed in negotiations to get the signing closed as soon as possible. The schedule is tight and the Asian tour is about to start. Flick wants to have all his new players from the first training session. Rashford's arrival not only strengthens the attack, but also sends a message of ambition to the squad and the culé fans.

The financial agreement: loan with purchase option and salary effort

The agreement reached between Barça and Manchester United is one of the most talked about in this transfer market. Finally, according to Matteo Moretto, the deal will be closed as a loan with a €35 million ($37.8 million) purchase option, a figure significantly lower than what the English club initially demanded. Rashford has also done his part, accepting a considerable salary cut compared to what he earned in the Premier League, where his salary reached €18 million ($19.5 million) per season.

This effort shows the player's commitment and his desire to succeed at Camp Nou. United, which at first demanded an immediate €50 million ($54.3 million) transfer, has given in to pressure from Barça and the player himself, who from the beginning prioritized the blaugrana interest over other options. We'll see if he is able to take a step forward in terms of level, since his last seasons have been far from that "prime" Rashford from a few years ago.