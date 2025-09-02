Flick has already told Barça's players he's going all in: 'The goal...'

After several years of deep continental disappointments, FC Barcelona fans are wondering if the team can compete for the top trophy again. The new sports project needs a morale boost and clear direction to face the challenges that lie ahead.

The top European competition is once again the main benchmark to measure the club's real aspirations in this exciting new phase. The message from the bench has already been sent forcefully.

A new standard after European disappointments

The blaugrana squad is looking to leave behind a recent past full of frustrations in the Champions League, which includes two consecutive eliminations in the group stage. After those eliminations, things seemed to improve but Xavi Hernández's poor strategy led to the blaugrana's elimination. It happened in the quarterfinals against PSG.

| Canva

Last season, already with Flick, represented a step forward by reaching the semifinals, although the elimination against Inter Milan left a bitter taste. A cruel ending. Hansi Flick wants to use that experience as fuel to build a winning mentality.

Flick's mentality as the foundation of the 2025-2026 project

The German coach has delivered a clear and direct message to his squad, setting a goal that allows no interpretation. Hansi Flick stated bluntly that "the goal is to win the Champions League", a statement of intent that raises the bar from day one.

This statement aims not only to motivate the players but also to align the entire club under the same ambition after several years of doubts. The coach believes that a club like Barça must always aim for the top in the world's best club competition.

| YouTube

A demanding schedule for the first stretch of the group stage

The new Champions League format presents a huge challenge from the start of the competition, with a group stage of eight single matches. Barça's path will begin with a tough visit to Newcastle United next September 18, followed by a stellar home match against PSG.

The schedule offers no respite, with subsequent clashes against rivals like Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. This means the need to be competitive immediately. However, the constant improvement of Lamine Yamal and the good form of Pedri invite optimism. Barça are one of the clear favorites to win the trophy.

The last matches will be against more accessible rivals. Flick is aware of the difficulty and intends for his team to show their worth from the very first matchday to consolidate their aspirations.