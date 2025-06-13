Flick knocks Barça out: he doesn't want anything to do with this superstar

For weeks, the buzz about an exciting return has spread like wildfire on social media and sports talk shows. The idea of seeing a familiar face again in the blaugrana jersey stirred passions among part of the fans, but also raised many doubts in the offices. Did he really fit in? Was he in a condition to contribute anything beyond his name?

The answer, at least for Flick, has been clear: no. According to sources close to the club, the German coach doesn't look favorably on bringing in certain veteran profiles who generate more noise off the field than performance on it. Although the deal was far from closed, the mere possibility of this player returning to the culé locker room has been shut down at the root.

a profile that no longer fits in the new Barça

Hansi Flick's idea is clear: to build an intense, hard-working, disciplined, and tactically committed team in his second season as blaugrana coach. A group where the collective comes before individualities, and where signings are aimed at the future rather than the past. That strategy doesn't allow for risky bets or stars in physical decline.

| F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya

The protagonist of this story, after an obscure spell in Arab soccer, is trying to return to Europe. His goal is clear: to regain competitive form ahead of the 2026 World Cup. His quality remains intact, but his physical condition has been a constant question mark. Several second-tier European clubs have explored signing him, offering a more relaxed environment where he can stand out without so much pressure.

romanticism isn't enough

At Camp Nou, his name still stirs emotions. He was part of the most feared trio on the planet, scored historic goals, delivered impossible assists, and left his mark. He also left through the back door, amid controversies and disagreements. His return would have been seen as a gesture of redemption, a second chance.

| Canva

The directors, aware of the player's commercial and media value, didn't completely close the door. But the new coach's firmness has tipped the balance. The project needs to build, not look back. Although the player was willing to lower his salary, change his role, and adapt to whatever was needed... it wasn't enough.

the name that won't return to Camp Nou

With all this, the dream of part of the culé fans who longed to see that Brazilian magician who once captivated the world at the stadium is now definitively fading. The player whom Hansi Flick has firmly shut the door on, the one who won't wear Barça's jersey again by technical decision, is Neymar.

Hansi Flick's decision is a knockout blow for many culés, since a significant part of the fans dreamed of Neymar's return. In addition, Barça needs to strengthen the wing with a winger, and the Brazilian was, surprisingly, one of the most economically accessible options.