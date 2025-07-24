Finally, moves at Sevilla: The signing Antonio Cordón is preparing for Almeyda

Sevilla FC is starting to move more decisively in the transfer market after several weeks of paralysis. Matías Almeyda's arrival on the bench required a gradual restructuring and, although the club is still closely monitoring outgoing moves, they have already managed to secure their first two reinforcements for summer 2025.

Both are arriving on free transfers, a strategy Antonio Cordón is using to keep financial balance without giving up on strengthening the squad. On one hand, Gabriel Suazo, a 27-year-old Chilean left-back, is joining after his contract with French side Toulouse ended. On the other, Alfon González, a 26-year-old Spanish left winger, is available after parting ways with RC Celta.

The arrival of these two profiles addresses clear needs. Suazo is expected to be a useful piece both in defense and in build-up play, while Alfon will provide flair and depth to an attack that has lost Suso Fernández.

The midfield still to be defined: Touré on Sevilla's radar

Despite these first moves, the focus of the Nervión offices is now on the midfield, the area most weakened after the departures of Lokonga and Saúl Ñíguez, and with Joan Jordán's long-term injury. In this context, Abdoulaye Touré has emerged as a real and affordable option, according to MARCA. The French-Guinean holding midfielder, 31 years old, plays for French side Le Havre and has extensive experience in Europe. He has played for clubs such as Nantes, Genoa, and Karagümrük and is a full international with Guinea.

Touré stands out for his imposing physical presence—he is nearly 6 ft. 3 in. tall (1.90 m)—and his tactical intelligence. He is a defensive-minded player, but surprises with his effectiveness from the penalty spot: he has scored 12 goals in the last two seasons, many of them taken with composure. In fact, he scored the decisive goal that kept Le Havre up last season.

The player’s contract ends in 2026, but his market value, estimated at around 3 million euros, makes him a much more viable alternative than other holding midfielders on the list, such as Baptiste Mendy, whose release clause rises to 15 million.

A depleted midfield and a schedule that doesn't wait

As of today, Almeyda can only count on Lucien Agoumé, who is improving, and the young Manu Bueno as stable resources in the engine room. Djibril Sow is on his way out, and Nemanja Gudelj will only be able to return to midfield if the gaps in central defense are filled first.

The conditions are clear and the demands don't wait: Sevilla will make their official competition debut in mid-August, and Antonio Cordón knows he needs to secure at least one more signing for that area before the end of July.

With the squad still under construction, and after a summer marked by austerity, the Nervión sporting management is working quietly to offer Almeyda a competitive team. The signing of Touré could mark a turning point.