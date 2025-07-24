Fabrizio Romano confirms it, Atlético already have a new center-back: they are asking for €40M

Atlético de Madrid's summer planning is going through one of its most crucial moments. After several moves in different positions, all eyes are now on the center of the defense. The 2025/26 season requires strengthening the backline with at least one reliable center-back, and everything suggests that signing could be finalized very soon. However, the market has become complicated in the last few hours with the unexpected emergence of a familiar face.

Renato Veiga, the chosen one for weeks

In recent days, Renato Veiga's name has been at the top of the rojiblanco agenda; a move confirmed by Fabrizio Romano. The 21-year-old Portuguese center-back is owned by Chelsea and is coming off a loan spell at Juventus, where he left a good impression. His versatility—he can also play as a defensive midfielder or left-back—is one of the main reasons why Atlético have strongly backed him.

The deal has been negotiated smoothly thanks to the good relationship between Chelsea and Atlético, who have previously completed deals such as Joao Félix and Gallagher. The English club, with a surplus of players, needs to lighten their squad and sees Veiga as an opportunity to bring in a figure close to €40 million.

| X: @ChelseaFC

Additionally, the London club would be willing to facilitate payment in installments, which is key for Atlético, who are not going through their best economic moment. According to Fabrizio Romano, the agreement is well on track, although not yet finalized. In fact, the Metropolitano side would like to reduce the amount.

David Hancko returns to the scene and changes everything

The situation has taken an unexpected turn with the appearance of David Hancko. The Slovakian center-back, who already attracted Atlético's interest last summer, has been offered again in the last few hours. This time, the financial terms are more attractive: his price is around €25 million and his signing would be more immediate.

Hancko is a more classic profile, with physical strength, dominant aerial play, and experience in the Eredivisie and the Slovakia national team. Although his versatility is not as pronounced as Veiga's, he could still fit well into Simeone's defensive system.

The key now lies in the technical decision. From the rojiblanco camp, there is talk of the possibility that Cholo could opt for a five-man defense, which would open the door for both players to arrive. But that option is not confirmed, and most likely, unless there are unexpected departures, only one of the two will end up signing.

Currently, Atlético have José María Giménez, Robin Le Normand, and Clément Lenglet as pure center-backs. The need for a fourth center-back is clear, especially considering Simeone's tendency to strengthen the heart of the defense in seasons with a heavy match load.