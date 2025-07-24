Gerard Romero states it: last-minute twist for Barça after canceling match in Japan

Barcelona's summer tour has been on the verge of logistical collapse in the past few hours. What was supposed to be a calm stage of preparation in Asia turned into a roller coaster of decisions, doubts, and plot twists that have kept both the club and its fans on edge. In less than 24 hours, the match against Vissel Kobe was suspended, reactivated, and almost officially confirmed.

Rakuten saves the situation and unlocks the trip to Japan

The turning point came, according to sources such as Jijantes FC, when Rakuten intervened decisively. The Japanese company, former main sponsor of the blaugrana club, took on part of the financial cost needed to guarantee payments to Barça. That move was key to reactivating the initial plan.

As Gerard Romero explained on his social media, the players are already "packing their suitcases at home and executives are preparing everything". Images of the squad leaving Ciutat Esportiva at midday reinforced that sense of imminent departure. Although the exact time hasn't been confirmed, everything indicates that the team will take a flight between Thursday afternoon and early Friday morning.

| FCB

From the cancellation statement to an unexpected reversal

The confusion intensified when Barça issued a statement on Wednesday night announcing the cancellation of the match against Vissel Kobe due to "serious breach by the promoter." The news caused discontent in Japan and a wave of reactions on social media. There had even been consideration of playing an alternative friendly in Catalonia this Sunday, against a lower-profile opponent. But the scenario changed quickly. Again. Jijantes FC reported that, despite the initial suspension announcement, Barça will finally travel and the match will be played.

Jose Álvarez went further, praising the management of the Catalan entity: "This is how you manage. If someone doesn't fulfill what's agreed, you don't play. Guarantees come first. Barça now has them and will travel this very afternoon. They'll receive the agreed payment, which is substantial."

Amid this organizational disorder, Hansi Flick has kept himself out of the controversy. The German coach had already planned to announce a list of 26 footballers (or 30, we'll see) for the tour, and although it hasn't been made official yet, the announcement is expected in the coming hours. The match against Vissel Kobe is still scheduled for Sunday, July 27 at 12:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). It will be the first friendly match of the 2025/26 preseason for the blaugrana team, now, with the trip to Japan confirmed.