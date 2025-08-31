VAR archive leaves Tomás Roncero speechless over his protests about Güler's disallowed goal

Interesting match between Real Madrid and Mallorca at Santiago Bernabéu stadium. The duel had more fireworks than calm. Real Madrid celebrated five times; three actions were invalidated and two went up on the scoreboard.

Mbappé had two goals disallowed for offside, one after review and another without technological intervention, and Güler's was called for handball. Mallorca took the lead with Muriqi and Madrid came back with an electric minute from Güler and Vinicius. Xabi Alonso's team have a perfect nine points, with their first goal conceded of the season.

Bernabéu said goodbye to the 2-1 with the debate still burning and cell phones buzzing. Reactions piled up after Arda Güler's goal was disallowed, which was key for the subsequent narrative. Amid laments and reproaches, an explanation appeared that changed the tone of the discussion.

What archivo VAR said: the play and the rule applied

Archivo VAR published that the intervention was "impeccable" because Güler touched the ball with his arm, shot, Leo Román blocked, and on the rebound, the Turk scored. Since he was the scorer himself, the action is considered a punishable handball and the goal must be invalidated, regardless of intent.

That sequence, according to their interpretation, keeps the continuity of the same offensive action, so the disallowance is correct.

Tomás Roncero's protest and the echo on social media

Roncero had described the decision as "scandalous" during the live broadcast and set social media ablaze with several criticisms. His messages summed up the feeling of part of Madridism, convinced that the criteria harmed the team. However, Archivo VAR's piece provided a clear legal framework that defused much of those complaints, at least in regulatory terms.

What article 12 says about the "immediacy" of a goal with handball

Article 12 of the regulations states that it is an infraction if a player scores "immediately after" the ball touches his hand or arm, even accidentally.

The rule is specific when the person who touches the ball and scores is the same, as happened with Güler, and doesn't allow exceptions for intent. That criterion is kept in the clarifications published by the regulatory bodies and appears in the national application guides.

The referees of the clash and the role of VAR on Bernabéu night

Field direction was handled by José María Sánchez Martínez, with Pulido Santana in charge of VAR. The combination played a leading role in the decisive decisions of the match, especially in Güler's handball. The official match report included the full designation of the refereeing team, confirming the technical structure used in the VOR room.

The result leaves a victory with discussion and a regulatory clarification that will mark the debates. With Madrid pressing high, the focus now shifts to how their pursuers will respond, starting with Barça. Hansi Flick's team play tonight at Rayo Vallecano's stadium. The German coach will have new signings available and trusts they will add the third win of the season.