Fernando Morientes breaks his silence, clear message to Ceballos: 'Even...'

Dani Ceballos's future at Real Madrid is once again hanging in the air. The Andalusian midfielder faces a summer of rumors and speculation, with Betis and Olympique de Marseille as the main clubs interested in his services.

The player himself has fueled doubts with statements and posts on social media. After a match against Oviedo, he wrote an enigmatic "Last Dance" on Instagram. His words have sparked the interpretation that this could be his last season at the white club.

Fernando Morientes's analysis on COPE

On El Partidazo de COPE, Fernando Morientes gave his view on the case. The former Real Madrid striker was clear and forceful: "If Ceballos thinks he won't be important, he should consider leaving." According to Morientes, the Andalusian's minutes under Ancelotti have been very scarce.

The former footballer recalled that during the Club World Cup he didn't play. In addition, at the start of this season, other players have moved ahead of him in the rotation. Xabi Alonso has trusted Arda Güler and has even moved Tchouaméni and Valverde ahead of him.

Dani Ceballos and the desire to return home

Ceballos himself confessed in Seville that Betis will always be his home. "I haven't spoken with them yet, but the time will come," he declared. His identification with the verdiblanco club suggests that a return is possible.

The name of Olympique de Marseille has also emerged strongly in recent hours. The French team is looking for a playmaker and sees Ceballos as an ideal fit. His contract situation and lack of minutes make the operation feasible.

Morientes's recommendation on his decision

Morientes was clear with his advice for the Sevillian footballer. "He should assess whether he wants to keep going without prominence or leave." According to the former striker, Ceballos's age is key: at 29 years old, he needs continuity. Staying as a rotation player could doom his career to irrelevance.

For Morientes, it's not a matter of talent, but of opportunities. Ceballos has shown quality, but he doesn't have a place in the current whiteboard. Madrid, with their competitive demands, don't wait for anyone. Players must always be at the highest level.

The club must also decide whether to open the exit door for him. Florentino Pérez knows that Ceballos is an asset with a market, even if his role is secondary. Keeping him as a luxury substitute could be useful in a long season. The problem is the player's own motivation. If his commitment drops due to a lack of minutes, the team will notice.

Time for decisions for the midfielder

Morientes's advice reflects the feelings of many former players. Ceballos needs to play, feel important, and lead a competitive project. Staying at Madrid means accepting being a supporting actor in most matches. Betis offers him a return home and a central role.

Marseille opens the door to an ambitious European project. The final decision will define the last years of his career. Ceballos will have to choose between heart, ambition, and minutes.