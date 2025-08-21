Jules Koundé is living his fourth season with Barça with a broad smile. The Frenchman moves around Catalonia with a low profile and details that show a sense of belonging. After the 0–3 league debut, the culé spirit accompanies an intimate scene far from the stadium, perfect for a peaceful stroll along the coast.

A coastal hub and a recurring postcard

Far from the noise, in a seafaring town in Garraf, the scene centers on a bright corner. Shop windows with petals, the scent of fresh roses, and the brief rapport between athlete and local shop. Nothing else is needed to understand why many travelers seek places with soul during their stay.

The place is Sitges, and the exact address gives the definitive clue: Carrer Jesús, 56. There, Floristería Isabel is open Monday to Saturday, 10:00–14:00 and 5:00–8:00 p.m.; Sundays, 10:00–14:00. The shop window has become a small reference point for those who want to add a different stop to their beach plan.

| Floristeria Isabel

Access and schedules to get there directly

The most direct way is the R2 Sud line of Rodalies, with departures from Sants, Passeig de Gràcia, or Estació de França. The journey to Sitges usually takes between 35 and 45 min. (35–45 minutes) depending on the train and the intermediate stop. It is advisable to check the official schedule the day before, because the times may be adjusted due to occasional works on the network.

If you prefer to combine beach and shopping, the 10:00–12:00 slot works very well. You avoid the intense heat and the largest flow of midday pedestrians on Carrer Jesús, a commercial artery just a few minutes from Sitges station. Jules Koundé is delighted with Sitges, it's no secret, this time he has visited a local shop to give a bouquet of flowers to a woman.

| Renfe

Who is the lucky one receiving the bouquet?

The postcard has a clear protagonist and, according to witnesses on social media, the bouquet's destination was family. Specifically, Koundé's gesture was for his mother, a detail that fits with that close mark the player leaves when he moves around the town. It is the kind of scene that inspires travelers to seek simple and memorable moments, beyond the spotlight.

Early in the morning, when it opens, the service is faster, and you can ask for advice calmly. If the afternoon gets hot, alternate cool interiors and the shade of Passeig Marítim before returning to Carrer Jesús. Along the way, add culture without crowds at Museu Cau Ferrat or Museu de Maricel.

What changes in August 2025

Trains have normalized services after months of adjustments on other lines, although operations may vary due to incidents or occasional works; that's why prior verification is key. Set your visiting windows and confirm Rodalies' schedule the day before, especially if you're connecting the airport and the coast.