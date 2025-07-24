Villarreal wants a 'Top' signing, but Saudi Arabia gets in the way

Qualifying for the next edition of the Champions League has raised expectations at La Cerámica. After a season of ups and downs, Villarreal ended the campaign on a high note by defeating Sevilla 4-2 and securing fifth place in LaLiga. However, the joy was short-lived: the sports planning has taken a hit with Logan Costa's serious injury and the already confirmed departures of Eric Bailly and Raúl Albiol.

With a renewed project and international demands ahead, Marcelino has demanded immediate reinforcements to strengthen the backline. Rafa Marín is already training with the group after arriving on loan from Napoli, but the coaching staff considers that single defensive reinforcement insufficient. That's where Axel Disasi comes into play.

Disasi, 27 years old, has been identified by Marcelino as the ideal center-back, as several media outlets have reported. Strong in the air, versatile enough to play in a back four or as a full-back, and with experience in the Premier League and Champions League, the Frenchman represents exactly what the Submarine is looking for.

The operation, however, is proving more complicated than expected. Chelsea doesn't look favorably on a loan, which is the formula Villarreal prefers to fit it into their financial policy. The London club paid €45 million for Disasi and now demands a sale close to €30 million, a figure the Castellón-based club can't afford unless it comes with a flexible purchase option.

In their favor, Villarreal has the appeal of playing in the Champions League and a recent track record of increasing the value of players like Pau Torres or Danjuma. Even so, they're not the only offeror.

Saudi Neom enters the scene with financial strength

In recent hours, newly promoted Neom SC from Saudi Arabia has burst onto the scene with an offer that's hard to match. The club, linked to a futuristic city under construction on the Red Sea, is offering a direct transfer and a salary well above the European standard.

The financial power of Saudi teams is shaking up the summer market, as has become customary in recent years. A few weeks ago, it was Al-Ahli who sounded out the defender, and now it's Neom who has moved quickly. Despite not competing in the Champions League or any top European league, their financial proposal is attractive to both the player and Chelsea, who are looking to recoup part of their investment.

Disasi has already made it clear that he wants playing time and continuity. Although his recent experience with Unai Emery at Aston Villa was positive, returning to England as a substitute isn't part of his plans. Villarreal guarantees him a leading role and continental exposure. Saudi Arabia, financial stability. The final decision is near.

Roig Nogueroles, sporting director, keeps the roadmap: strengthen with talent without mortgaging the future. Even with the money from the sales of Álex Baena to Atlético and Thierno Barry to Everton, the efforts to keep the Villarreal model are still facing the new economic order of international soccer.