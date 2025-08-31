The swap Barça could make in 2026: Hansi Flick gives the ok

FC Barcelona is experiencing a transfer window full of financial tensions and sporting urgencies. Hansi Flick insists on reshaping the squad and Laporta knows he needs creative moves. Marcus Rashford's loan eased the attack, but the club is aware that they can't rely on a temporary fix that expires at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United is going through a deep rebuilding process. The loss of prominence of some footballers, together with the desire to rejuvenate their squad, opens an unexpected window for negotiation. Rashford is no longer untouchable at Old Trafford and his permanent departure is seen as a viable option.

Flick pushes to strengthen the midfield

At Camp Nou, there is consensus about the shortcomings in midfield. The German insists on the need to have a defensive-minded midfielder with the ability to organize play.

| Canva

United, at the same time, is closely following the young talent from La Masia. Among all the names, one stands out at the top of their radar: Marc Casadó. The homegrown Barça player fits the English club's idea to strengthen their midfield.

Casadó, top target at Old Trafford

At 21 years old, Casadó has established himself as an intense, disciplined midfielder with a promising future. His versatility allows him to play as a defensive pivot or an interior midfielder, which makes him a highly valued profile in the Premier League. The English sporting management believes he could become a key piece of the project.

| F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya

In Barcelona, they know that losing him would be painful, but they also see in him the key to a deal that would solve several urgent needs. The club faces a dilemma between protecting a future prospect or betting on a proven forward like Rashford.

The swap deal that shakes up the market

Talks have progressed discreetly and there is already a clear proposal on the table. The proposed swap would be straightforward: Marcus Rashford permanently to FC Barcelona in exchange for Marc Casadó heading to Manchester United. A deal with enormous media and financial impact.

The agreement, although not yet finalized, represents a paradigm shift. Barça would secure a world-class striker while United would add a young midfielder with room for growth. Both clubs are seeking breathing room and see this formula as a pragmatic solution.

Decision depends on Rashford's performance

In the Barça locker room, there are still doubts about the Englishman's continuity. Flick has used Rashford as a winger and as a "9", but he still hasn't shown his best version. The German coach believes in his talent, although he admits that he needs time to adapt.

Meanwhile, Casadó keeps his feet on the ground. Aware of the English interest, he continues working to earn minutes in the first team. His future, however, seems tied to the negotiation between two European giants desperately seeking solutions.

A move with risk and reward

The swap is not without risks. If Rashford doesn't reach the desired level, Barça could lose one of their most valuable gems without real compensation. On the other hand, if Casadó succeeds in England, the deal would be remembered with criticism toward the blaugrana board.

Even so, the deal reflects the current situation of both clubs: urgency, need, and bold bets. The 2026 transfer window could be marked by this swap, which not only defines the future of Rashford and Casadó, but also the direction of Barça and Manchester United.