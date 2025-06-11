Espanyol make two signings and negotiate for two more: Garagarza's next targets

Espanyol is experiencing days of intense activity in the offices as they shape the new sports project for the upcoming season. The sports management led by Garagarza isn't resting and keeps their focus on strengthening the squad, boosting national talent, and resolving the uncertainties that still surround both the attack and the goalkeeping position of the first team. The club, aware of the importance of moving quickly in the market, has taken the first decisive steps and has already made clear what their roadmap will be in this summer of intense moves.

The bet on the future is now official

Tuesday brought two announcements that perfectly reflect Espanyol's strategy: the addition of Hugo Pérez, coming from Villarreal B, and Marcos Fernández, a forward from Betis Deportivo. Both footballers, young and with potential, represent the profile that the sports management considers ideal to lay the foundation for a new competitive cycle in Cornellà-El Prat. Hugo Pérez arrives to strengthen the defense and Marcos Fernández adds firepower to the attack, making it clear that the club wants to anticipate the team's needs, bet on the development of national players, and avoid last-minute surprises in the market.

Two advanced deals: key reinforcements in attack and goalkeeping

With these first two pieces in place, Espanyol isn't stopping the machinery. On Tuesday, journalist Pedro de Zárate reported on social media about advanced negotiations with Raúl Moro and Leo Román, two footballers with both present and future in Spanish soccer who fit the new perico model.

On one hand, Raúl Moro, a Catalan winger from Real Valladolid, is one of the standout names of the summer. After a season in which he has shown his best version, he also has the interest of Osasuna, but Espanyol is looking to get ahead and seize the opportunity to bring back a player trained in the blanquiazul academy. Moro has scored four goals and provided five assists this season, which places him as one of the most unbalancing wingers in the division and a very attractive profile for the perico system.

It's no coincidence that several teams have inquired about his situation. In fact, it's worth remembering that in the winter market he was very close to leaving for Ajax in exchange for €10 million. Only an injury prevented this transfer from happening. The Amsterdam side remain interested in the Catalan striker and are positioning themselves as a serious rival in the race to sign Raúl Moro.

Meanwhile, the goalkeeping position is also at the center of the debate at Espanyol. The club has lost several candidates to strengthen this position, but keeps the objective clear: Leo Román, the goalkeeper from Ibiza, is the priority and the sports management continues to insist on his signing, making an offer close to €4 million. Although Román has seen some interested parties disappear, Espanyol believes that his signing would bring security, youth, and room for improvement between the posts, everything needed to provide stability to a key position looking to the future.