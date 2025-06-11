Betis set their sights on an AC Milan footballer if Antony deal falls through

Summer is always a tense time in the offices at Benito Villamarín. With the arrival of the transfer window, rumors about signings and departures become a daily occurrence for verdiblanco fans, who this year are paying special attention to the team's reconstruction after a season full of ups and downs. The sporting management, aware of the need to strengthen the squad, keeps working to make the definitive leap in quality and get closer to European spots. However, the future of the right wing is one of the major questions in Betis's planning.

Last season, Betis showed that they have a squad capable of competing in LaLiga and fighting for a European spot, but they also made it clear that they need creative solutions to take that extra step. Injuries, inconsistent runs, and a lack of goals at key moments have exposed some weaknesses, especially in the attacking area. In this context, the presence of a fast and unbalancing winger is essential for Manuel Pellegrini's playing system.

The club has made it clear on several occasions that their main priority is to keep one of the most decisive footballers from last season, Antony. However, the complexity of the operation and international competition mean that the sporting management is forced to consider significant alternatives in case the main option doesn't work out.

the Antony case: will, negotiation, and competition

The Brazilian winger became one of the main attractions for Betis fans during his loan spell. His ability to break lines, score goals, and constantly create danger down the right wing has turned him into one of the standout names in the verdiblanco market. Nevertheless, securing a new loan—or even a partial purchase—is not easy. Manchester United, the club that owns his rights, still hasn't given a definitive answer.

The interest from Turkish league clubs, such as Galatasaray, and the financial pressure in the international market add uncertainty to the negotiation. Even so, the footballer's desire to return to Seville is a point in Betis's favor, although the club remains cautious in case of a possible plot twist in the coming weeks.

alternative at AC Milan: Samu Chukwueze returns to the scene

In this uncertain scenario, Betis's technical department has started to make moves in search of reliable alternatives. According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the club has set its sights on AC Milan and has inquired about the situation of Samu Chukwueze. The Nigerian winger, 25 years old, is well known in LaLiga after his time at Villarreal and would fit perfectly into the profile Pellegrini is looking for: speed, dribbling, and the ability to adapt to the Spanish league.

Chukwueze arrived at Milan in the summer of 2023 after a deal close to €21 million. However, he hasn't managed to establish himself as a starter in Serie A during the second half of the season, getting fewer minutes than expected and alternating between the bench and the field. In total, he played 1,285 minutes across 36 matches, with five goals and three assists, interesting numbers but far from the expectations created upon his arrival at San Siro. With a contract until 2028 and a market value of around €14 million according to Transfermarkt, Milan could be open to a loan, a formula that would fit Betis's reinforcement policy.