Gavi's U-turnaround at Barça looking ahead to the 2025/2026 season

Pablo Gavi's future at FC Barcelona is once again in the spotlight, and this time for a very different reason than many had desired. After a season in the shadows, without continuity and with few appearances in decisive matches, the Andalusian midfielder seemed to have lost influence within the team's structure.

However, the arrival of summer has brought a drastic change of direction. Hansi Flick, who until recently prioritized more tactical and technical profiles like Pedri or Frenkie de Jong in midfield, has changed his mind.

a complicated season

The 2024/25 campaign was not what Gavi desired. Accustomed to being an undisputed starter under Xavi Hernández, his role changed completely with Flick. Neither his grit, nor his pressing, nor his overflowing energy were enough to earn a place in a more rigid system, where possession and positional control took precedence over intensity.

Physical doubts, some recurring discomfort, and the rise of other young players like Fermín López or Marc Casadó, who threatened to push him into the background, were added to the situation. However, Flick has not wanted to close that door.

new role, new opportunity

According to club sources, the coaching staff are working on redefining Gavi's position on the field. Beyond the typical pressing midfielder, the player could operate in more advanced areas, such as attacking midfielder or even false winger, depending on the type of match and the opponent.

The idea is to take advantage of his recovery ability, his tactical awareness, and his competitive spirit in contexts where Barça need more bite. Flick has valued very positively the emotional impact Gavi generates in the locker room, and believes that his presence can be decisive in lifting the team during critical moments.

a clear message from the club

Deco and Joan Laporta have supported Flick's decision. For the board, Gavi is a key asset not only on a sporting level, but also symbolically. A homegrown player, a lifelong culé, and a representative of Barça's combative identity, his continuity in the team has always been a priority.

In fact, work is already underway on an individualized plan for his full physical recovery and to get him ready from the first day of preseason. The message is clear: Gavi is untouchable.

the environment responds

The player's entourage has also welcomed this change in perspective with excitement. Gavi, who never considered leaving the club, now sees a real opportunity to feel important again. His intention is to stay, work, and prove that he can still lead Barça's midfield on the biggest stages.

The response to the new approach has been immediate. The footballer is already following a personalized physical plan and has committed to being at one hundred percent when he returns from vacation. There are no cracks: he wants to fight for his place.

the outcome: Gavi stays and will be a starter

Despite rumors of loans or even offers from the Premier League, Barça have closed ranks around Gavi and Flick has personally told him that he'll count on him as a starter from the beginning of the season. The promise is made: if he responds physically, he'll be one of the key pieces of the new project.

A plot twist that leaves any doubts behind. Gavi will not only remain at Barça, but he'll return to the starting eleven to lead the team's pressing, tempo, and grit in a season expected to be decisive for the new culé cycle.