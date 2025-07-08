Espanyol, Alavés and now Celta... Everyone wants a Mallorca player

The goalkeeper position has always been one of the most demanding in LaLiga. This season, the name of a young goalkeeper has once again become prominent in the summer transfer market. Since his time at Real Oviedo, his progression and high-level performances have attracted the interest of several historic teams. However, the goalkeeper's situation remains marked by uncertainty, limited opportunities, and an increasingly clear desire to take a step forward in his career.

At Mallorca, the competition between the posts has remained intense. Leo Román, who has usually been a substitute throughout the season, has taken advantage of every opportunity to show his potential. His performance against FC Barcelona, where he set the record for most saves in a single match in the last league, did not go unnoticed by anyone. The young Balearic goalkeeper showed reflexes, maturity, and personality in one of the most demanding settings in Spanish soccer. Despite these merits, his secondary role in Jagoba Arrasate's squad has weighed on his decision to seek a future away from Son Moix if the situation doesn't change.

The continuity of Dominik Greif in the Balearic squad has been decisive. Román is not willing to extend his role as a substitute and has stated so publicly, rejecting contract renewal offers and opening the door to a departure. In his brief experience as a starter, he has convinced with his reaction ability and leadership, qualities that have multiplied the number of offers.

A goalkeeper market in motion: open options and fierce competition

In recent weeks, Leo Román's name has circulated strongly in the offices of several top-flight clubs. Espanyol was one of the first to show interest after Joan García's departure to Barça, but the impossibility of meeting the release clause and the signing of Dimitrovic closed that path. Deportivo Alavés, meanwhile, is closely following the evolution of the goalkeeper market, especially after the likely contract renewal and loan of Owono. Celta de Vigo also emerged as a possible destination, although the rumor has lost momentum since there have not been any concrete moves at A Sede.

This is not the first time the Mallorcan goalkeeper has appeared in the pools of teams like Real Betis or Valencia, although in the latter case the priority seems to be Julen Aguirrezabala. The truth is that Leo Román has become one of the most attractive goalkeepers for any project seeking youth, ambition, and reliability in goal.

Real Oviedo, the option gaining strength at the last minute

In this context of rumors and negotiations, the alternative that is currently in pole position is Real Oviedo, according to La Nueva España. There, Leo Román already left a great impression during his loan spell and the fans would welcome him back at Carlos Tartiere. In addition, Mallorca could agree to a deal that would allow the club to receive a reasonable amount, avoiding a free transfer in the future. The goalkeeper's contract expires in 2026, so the Balearic club still has some room to negotiate his departure.

Even so, there is still a possibility that he will renew his contract with Mallorca, as Diario MARCA has pointed out. In any case, the only clear thing is that Leo Román has many options on the table, but he will have to make a decision in the coming days, as the teams are about to start preseason.