Betis get ready for the threat of departures: Interest in a new player

Summer always brings movement in the transfer market, but in Heliópolis, activity is even more intense this year. Real Betis's sporting management faces a deep reconstruction of the midfield, marked by imminent departures and the need to keep the competitive level in a season that looks demanding. Fans are waiting for updates, aware that the stability of the midfield will be key for the European aspirations of the team led by Manuel Pellegrini.

Changes in the midfield and the roadmap to strengthen the team

Operations at Benito Villamarín have revolved around two main names in recent weeks. On one hand, Johnny Cardoso's transfer to Atlético de Madrid, which is practically closed, and on the other, the club's intention to seek an exit for William Carvalho, a deal that has been in the works for months and could be unlocked in the coming days. These moves are joined by uncertainty regarding Sergi Altimira, who could leave the club if an attractive offer arrives, and Marc Roca's injury, whose return isn't expected before mid-August.

Betis's planning, therefore, is based on the possibility of bringing in up to two midfielders in this market. The goal isn't just to cover departures, but also to add different profiles to those who have left. One of the names that has gained momentum is that of a defensive midfielder, while the other signing would aim to provide balance and ball distribution, following the line of what Cardoso offered. The youth academy, as always, appears on the horizon, with Mateo Flores as a possible alternative for Pellegrini.

Amir Richardson on the agenda: Betis's interest and international competition

In this context, Real Betis has set its sights on Serie A, especially Fiorentina, where two footballers stand out on the list of potential signings. Offers have already been made for Rolando Mandragora, but the Italian club has rejected them, as some media have reported. The other name that has gained prominence in the talks is Amir Richardson, a midfielder of Moroccan origin with interesting potential.

According to journalist Lorenzo Lepore, both Betis and Newcastle United have shown interest in signing Richardson, although as of today, the chances of him staying at Fiorentina are higher than those of a departure. Richardson, 23 years old, arrived last summer from Stade Reims for 9 million euros and has had significant minutes despite the competition. In his first season in Italy, he has played 39 official matches and 1,769 minutes, contributing one goal and one assist, as well as showing signs of his physical power and recovery ability.

Although he hasn't managed to establish himself as an undisputed starter in Raffaele Paladino's system, his profile fits what Pellegrini is looking for: a strong central midfielder, capable of balancing the team and participating in the build-up play. Fiorentina, which has Cataldi, Mandragora, and Fagioli as regular starters, doesn't rule out his departure if a suitable offer arrives.

Competition for Richardson and contract situation

Amir Richardson's valuation is currently around 8.5 million euros, slightly below the amount Fiorentina paid last summer. His contract runs until 2029, so any negotiation won't be easy and will depend both on the footballer's willingness and the financial offer that arrives in Florence. Betis isn't the only club interested, as Newcastle United has also sounded out his situation and could enter the bidding in the coming weeks.

For now, the future of the Moroccan international remains uncertain. The club itself believes he has more chances to stay than to leave, but in today's soccer, circumstances can change in a matter of days. Betis, aware of the difficulty of the deal, remains alert to the market so they don't fall behind and can close a top signing for their midfield.