Ernesto Valverde means business, Osasuna trembles: 30 million signing for Athletic

Athletic Club fans are expecting a summer of intense emotions. With an eye on the upcoming season, the Bilbao management and Ernesto Valverde have begun to outline an ambitious project. The leap to the Champions League and the desire to compete for titles have changed the scenario in Lezama. The Basque club's strategy is clear: they want to make a quality leap in the squad and are betting heavily on the national market.

Athletic has always been faithful to its recruitment policy, focused on Basque players or those trained in regional clubs. This limits the options but also forces them to anticipate market movements. This time, the name that resonates the most is that of a footballer who has amazed in LaLiga and could be the big sensation of the summer. According to Marca, Aimar Oroz could be one of Ernesto Valverde's whims for the next market.

Aimar Oroz, the Osasuna gem dazzling in LaLiga

Aimar Oroz has completed an outstanding season at Osasuna. At just 23 years old, he has established himself as one of the great revelations of the championship. The Navarrese attacking midfielder, capable of playing inside and also wide, has demonstrated maturity, quality, and great vision of the game.

This season, the young player has played 40 official matches between LaLiga and the Copa del Rey. In total, he has scored 6 goals and provided 4 assists, confirming his growth in the final third of the field. Of those matches, 36 have been in LaLiga, where he has scored 5 goals and provided 4 assists. In the Copa del Rey, he has participated in 4 matches and scored 1 goal.

Oroz's impact is not only measured in goals and assists. He is a player with judgment, capable of breaking through rival lines, and stands out for his vision, dribbling, and defensive work. He has been a key piece for Osasuna to maintain competitive momentum in a challenging season.

A high-level signing for Valverde's system

Oroz's arrival at Athletic would address an evident need. Valverde wants more talent and verticality in the attacking midfield area. In the current squad, Sancet is the creative reference, but when he has been absent, the team has missed a player capable of taking on that responsibility. Unai Gómez and Berenguer have fulfilled their roles, although their profiles are different.

Oroz fits perfectly into the associative and high-pressure football idea proposed by Valverde. He is capable of playing between the lines, threading passes, and surprising from the second line. Additionally, his youth allows him to continue growing and adapting to different game systems, something crucial for a team that will face three or four competitions in 2024/25.

The 30 million clause and negotiations

The major obstacle for the operation is the 30 million euro release clause that Osasuna included in his last renewal. The Navarrese club is not willing to negotiate for less and has made it clear that the only way out is the full payment of that amount. Meanwhile, Athletic has already shown willingness to make strong investments in national talent, as in the recent offer for Areso.

Athletic's interest in Oroz is not new. Last summer, there were contacts, but no agreement was reached. Now, with the team qualified for the Champions League and with more income, the sports management considers it the right time to make the leap and bet on a differential player.