Barça wants two players from Monaco, Ansu Fati may hold the key

In the world of soccer, the surprises of the summer market always generate debate and expectation among fans. Barça, already looking to the future after a demanding season, has started to make moves in planning its squad. With the ambition to strengthen and compete for all titles, the blaugrana sports management has set its sights on one of the leagues with the most emerging talent: Ligue 1.

Barça's strategy to strengthen its wings

The blaugrana club has identified a clear need: to add more flair and quality on the flanks. The season has made it clear that the team needs alternatives in attack, especially on the wings. Lamine Yamal has burst onto the scene with strength, but the demand of playing every three days requires seeking more resources. Raphinha and Ferran Torres have contributed a lot, but the rotations have been limited. The goal is to provide the team with more freshness and verticality.

This is where Monaco comes into play. The French team, which has had a remarkable season in Ligue 1, has in its squad two players who perfectly fit the profile Barça is looking for. They are Eliesse Ben Seghir, a left winger and Moroccan international, and Maghnes Akliouche, a French right winger. Both have been closely observed by the blaugrana technical area in recent months, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo.

The figures of both players speak for themselves. Ben Seghir, at just 20 years old, has played 46 matches this season. He has scored 9 goals and provided 4 assists. He stands out for his flair, speed, and ability to make a difference in one-on-one situations. His contract with Monaco ends in 2027, but his progression makes him one of the biggest promises in the French league.

Meanwhile, Maghnes Akliouche has shown very consistent performance. In 43 official matches, he has scored 7 goals and provided 12 assists, figures that attract the attention of several European giants. His contract is even longer, until 2028. Akliouche stands out for his vision of the game, tactical intelligence, and ability to play on both sides of the attack.

Both players have already been linked to Barça previously. The interest is real. In the 2024 Trofeu Gamper, Monaco surprised Barça with a 0-3 in Montjuïc. Akliouche was also a protagonist at the start of the Champions League, scoring against the blaugranas and making his potential clear to the European elite.

Ansu Fati, the possible key to the operation

The possible arrival of these two young talents could be facilitated by an unexpected protagonist. In recent hours, information has emerged from France about Monaco's interest in Ansu Fati. The winger, who has not managed to establish himself at Barça or during his loan, is looking for a new challenge to regain his best form.