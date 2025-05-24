Espanyol is close to signing a goalkeeper: Joan Garcia is about to leave

Soccer is often a matter of opportunities and reflexes, both on the field and in the offices. Meanwhile, Espanyol is playing for its survival in the category this Saturday, May 24, and the movements in the goalkeeping position could shape the club's immediate future. With a season marked by inconsistency and the pressure to achieve the goal, the technical area is already working on a possible replacement between the posts that could surprise more than one.

The 'perica' fans are closely following every piece of news coming out of the RCDE Stadium. In the midst of the battle to avoid relegation, Espanyol's sports management is not resting and is already preparing possible scenarios for the next season. One of the main focuses is on the goalkeeping position, where Joan García has established himself as one of the standout names of the season. His performance has not gone unnoticed and has caught the attention of some of the most important clubs in Europe.

The young goalkeeper has been crucial in key matches and has shown character in the most tense moments. However, Espanyol acknowledges that retaining him will be difficult. According to recent reports, the goalkeeper is handling offers from world-class teams like Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, Arsenal, and other major clubs on the continent. The anticipation is high, and his departure seems closer than ever.

| RCDE

Leo Román: A Goalkeeper in a State of Grace

With Joan García's imminent departure, the blanquiazul club has several names on the table. Among them, according to Juanmi Sánchez, one stands out above the rest: Leo Román. The young goalkeeper, currently with Mallorca, has made a strong impact in the final stretch of the season, especially after his sensational performance against Real Madrid, where he delivered one of the best goalkeeping performances in LaLiga in recent months. His high-level saves have increased his market value and placed him on the radar of several teams.

However, Leo Román's future is directly linked to the outcome of Espanyol's season. If the Catalan team fails to secure its place, the operation would be unfeasible both economically and sportingly. Mallorca, meanwhile, would be willing to negotiate his departure for an amount close to seven million euros, a figure only feasible if Espanyol remains in the elite.

Espanyol's interest in Leo Román is no secret, but the operation will not be easy. In addition to competition from other teams, the Catalan club must balance its finances and ensure a competitive squad for the next season. If Joan García is sold, the entity would receive a significant income that could be used to strengthen the goalkeeping position with a young and promising goalkeeper.

We all know that Leo Román is open to a change of scenery, especially knowing that for Jagoba Arrasate, the starter is Greif. Leo Román, despite his undeniable talent, is not getting many minutes, and in Palma, it is already assumed that he will soon cease to be a "bermellón."