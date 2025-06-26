Espanyol and Sevilla are fighting over one of the gems from the latest World Cup.

The ambition to strengthen the midfield is one of the major challenges of the summer transfer window for several LaLiga teams. Both Espanyol and Sevilla are looking to renew their squads and make a leap in quality in the engine room, aware of the need to find that unique profile that makes a difference and balances the team.

Sevilla FC, with a new sporting director at the helm and the urgent need to balance the books, is facing one of the most complex transfer windows in recent years. The lowest salary cap in professional Spanish soccer forces the club to sell before signing new players, while the club seeks to regain the competitive level that allowed them to shine in Europe. Meanwhile, Espanyol, after a season of ups and downs and with an eye on an ambitious return, is also required to scour the market in search of talents who can fit into their future project.

In this context, as reported by Matteo Moretto, Azzedine Ounahi's name emerges, one of the standout sensations of the last World Cup. His growth has been meteoric since his beginnings at the Mohammed VI Academy in Morocco, until establishing himself in Europe and now standing out in the Greek league. The 25-year-old midfielder is attracting offers and has become one of the most sought-after players in this transfer window, drawing the interest of top-tier clubs.

Statistics and career: a rising trajectory

Ounahi's transfer history shows a steady progression. After shining with Raja Juvenil and AM Football in Morocco, he made the leap to France to join Racing Strasbourg's reserve team. At US Avranches and, above all, at Angers, he truly broke out, becoming a complete midfielder. It was with Angers that he made his debut in the elite of French soccer, scoring in his Ligue 1 debut and attracting the interest of major clubs.

His arrival at Olympique de Marseille in January 2023 marked a turning point in his career. The French club paid 8 million euros, a significant investment justified by his excellent World Cup with Morocco. However, adapting to his new French team was not easy and he ended up being loaned to Panathinaikos, where he has enjoyed his best year to date: 37 matches, 5 goals, and 7 assists, in addition to being chosen as the season's best player by the fans. The Greek club tried to keep him permanently, but Marseille rejected offers of up to 6 million euros, showing the high value they keep on the Moroccan international.

Ounahi's immediate future already has a date: on June 30, 2025, his loan in Greece ends and he will return to Marseille, although everything suggests he will be the subject of new negotiations. His current market value is around 10 million euros, a manageable figure for teams with European ambitions but one that, in the case of Sevilla and Espanyol, would require prior financial maneuvers.