Typical Bordalás signing: Getafe show interest in a former Real Betis player

Getafe is approaching the start of the transfer market with a strategy that has already become their trademark: strengthening the midfield with physical profiles and players experienced in LaLiga. The blue club's sporting management, under Bordalás's watchful eye, is studying new names to make a qualitative leap in one of the positions most demanded by the coach. In this context, a footballer with a Betis past and recent experience in Ligue 1 is once again being strongly considered.

The blue team is coming off a season marked by inconsistent results and injuries to their key midfielders. Bordalás, always loyal to his playing style based on intensity, high pressing, and physical dominance, has publicly demanded the arrival of players capable of sustaining that model. Although the club has completed moves to strengthen the squad—with names like Neyou and Javi Muñoz on the radar—the door to new signings is far from closed.

The competition in midfield will be fierce. Players like Mauro Arambarri or Luis Milla have been undisputed starters when injuries have allowed, but the demands of the schedule and the need to make a qualitative leap have meant that Getafe isn't satisfied. Bordalás is looking for that "plus" of muscle and range that makes the difference in tightly contested matches.

| Twitter

A Bordalás profile: power and range for the midfield

In this scenario, Paul Akouokou's name is back on the table. The 27-year-old Ivorian midfielder, who made a name for himself in Betis's reserve team before establishing himself in the first team, perfectly represents the type of footballer that attracts Bordalás: strong in one-on-one duels, with a long stride and the ability to recover balls in the opponent's half. After a quiet spell at Olympique de Lyon—where he has played just five matches this season—Akouokou is open to a move that would allow him to regain prominence.

According to the specialized portal "Africa Foot," Getafe has already made a first offer of €800,000 for the African midfielder. The amount, however, has been considered insufficient by the French club, which values the footballer at around one million euros. Despite this initial disagreement, talks remain open and negotiations are expected to resume as the market progresses.

Paul Akouokou's career is especially attractive due to his knowledge of LaLiga and his recent spell in Ligue 1. Trained in Betis's reserve team, he made the jump to the first team in 2020, accumulating minutes in the top division and showing his potential as a ball-winner and box-to-box player. After two seasons in Heliópolis, Lyon bet on him, although the lack of opportunities has prevented him from establishing himself in French soccer. Now, at just 27 years old and with a market value of around one million euros, Akouokou faces a perfect opportunity to relaunch his career in a competitive context like Getafe's.