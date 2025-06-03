Pedrerol confirms it, Xabi Alonso isn't settling: two new Real Madrid signings

Transition seasons are usually synonymous with deep changes for teams that aspire to keep themselves in the elite. Real Madrid, despite their recent successes, has seen how competitive demands and locker room circumstances have forced the board to accelerate their renewal project. In this context, the Madrid fanbase is experiencing days of anticipation and speculation regarding the club's upcoming moves in the transfer market.

a summer of rebuilding: key moves before the Club World Cup

Real Madrid's sporting management, led by Florentino Pérez and with the direct involvement of Xabi Alonso in planning, had a clear objective for this summer: to strengthen the squad with strategic additions that would allow them to compete on all fronts from the start of the season. The plan, so far, seems to be proceeding with Swiss punctuality.

Among the deals already completed, two significant names stand out. On one hand, the arrival of Alexander-Arnold, a top-level full-back, capable of bringing international experience and defensive versatility. On the other, the addition of Dean Huijsen, a young center-back with potential, intended to strengthen the heart of the defense and provide relief for the veterans. To these signings is added the very advanced negotiation for a left-sided wing-back, initially Álvaro Carreras, who is one step away from being finalized and is expected to arrive before the start of the Club World Cup, scheduled for June 13.

| YouTube, XCatalunya, Real Madrid

The strategy is clear: to build a solid foundation that will allow the team to face the demanding schedule of the upcoming season and, at the same time, lay the groundwork for a winning cycle under Xabi Alonso's leadership. The defensive area was the one that most demanded reinforcements.

more reinforcements after the Club World Cup: focus on midfield and attack

Despite the injection of talent already secured, Real Madrid's sporting reality forces them to look further ahead. According to Josep Pedrerol on El Chiringuito, the Madrid club isn't closing the chapter on new additions: "Real Madrid are considering signing a midfielder and also a forward. It won't be before the Club World Cup, it'll be after. There are several names being considered".

This decision responds to two very specific needs. First, the departure of Luka Modric, one of the locker room's great leaders and a key piece in midfield, has left a gap that's difficult to fill both in footballing terms and in leadership. In this regard, in recent days the Stiller option has gained momentum, a midfielder with an organizing profile, physical ability, and vision, ideal to complement Xabi Alonso's current system.

Meanwhile, the attacking area also worries the Madrid leadership. The inconsistent season of two players who should be decisive, such as Rodrygo and Vinícius, has set off the alarm. Not only because of the drop in their goal-scoring performance, but also due to doubts about their continuity in the project. Rodrygo's future, in particular, is hanging in the air and a change of scenery isn't ruled out if a convincing offer arrives. In this scenario, the search for a forward with goal-scoring ability and personality is one of the priorities for the post-Club World Cup market.