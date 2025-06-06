Neither Carreras nor Grimaldo, the full-back chosen by Real Madrid: battle with Liverpool

With the Club World Cup in sight, Real Madrid is intensifying the search for a key reinforcement for the left-back position. According to El Chiringuito, after complications in negotiations for Álvaro Carreras and Alejandro Grimaldo, the club has turned its attention to a young prospect who has shined in the Premier League: Milos Kerkez. The 21-year-old Hungarian, currently at Bournemouth, has attracted the interest of several major European clubs, including Liverpool, which has already advanced in talks for his signing.

madrid's urgency and the discarded options

Real Madrid considers it a priority to finalize the signing of a left-back before the Club World Cup, a tournament that begins in mid-June. The intention was to sign Álvaro Carreras, but Benfica refuses to let him leave before the competition, as they will also be participating. The alternative, Grimaldo, also appears not to have worked out, according to this information from Marcos Benito. Thus, the club has activated its "plan C": Milos Kerkez, who has been one of the revelations of the season in the Premier League under Andoni Iraola's management at Bournemouth.

Kerkez has started all 38 matches of the 2024/25 Premier League season, scoring 2 goals and providing 6 assists. His defensive performance has also stood out, with 11 clean sheets and a 53% success rate in duels. In addition, he has made 99 tackles, 66 interceptions, and 155 clearances, establishing himself as one of the best young full-backs in the English league.

| Premier League

competition for his signing: liverpool takes the lead

Liverpool has shown strong interest in Kerkez, seeing him as a possible successor to Andy Robertson. According to reports, the Anfield club has reached a personal agreement with the player and is in advanced negotiations with Bournemouth to finalize the transfer, valued at around €45 million. Kerkez himself has expressed his excitement about joining Liverpool, which could tip the balance in favor of the Reds.

what can kerkez bring to real madrid?

Kerkez is an attacking left-back, with great ability to join the attack and create danger down the flank. His youth and potential make him an attractive option for Real Madrid, which is looking to rejuvenate its squad and secure the future in that position. In addition, his experience in the Premier League and with the Hungarian national team gives him important competitive experience.