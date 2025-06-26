Edu Aguirre speaks clearly about Vinicius: 'This internal war with Mbappé...'

Real Madrid's history is full of chapters where managing egos is just as important as tactics on the field. The arrival of a superstar usually changes the internal dynamics of any locker room, and the 2024/25 season hasn't been the exception. The white club faces a delicate situation: the balance between world-class figures, something already experienced with Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema, or Gareth Bale, and which now becomes relevant again with two names that have shaped recent events.

Vinícius and Mbappé: a change in hierarchy that nobody expected so soon

Last season, Vinícius rightfully earned the role of Real Madrid's main reference. His 2023/24 season was so outstanding that he was considered the best player in the world, not only because of his numbers but also for his ability to decide in key moments. However, Mbappé's arrival has changed that scenario.

The numbers are clear. Mbappé has scored 43 goals in 56 matches, while Vinícius has remained at 21 goals in 54 appearances. Beyond the goals, the Frenchman's impact on the team's play and his media presence have pushed Vinícius into the background. It hasn't been a decision imposed by the club or the coach, but a logical consequence of both footballers' performances. Edu Aguirre, a journalist specializing in Real Madrid's current affairs, sums it up forcefully: "Nowadays there's no comparison with Mbappé. That's the reality: Mbappé is on another level. On the field and off it as well".

| Real Madrid

Institutional protection and the club's role in the controversy

One of the issues that has caused the most debate among the Brazilian's circle is whether Real Madrid has really protected Vinícius during this transition period. Edu Aguirre has no doubts in his analysis: "I can't find a club that has protected a player more in the last two years. Every coach who has been at Real Madrid has defended Vinícius a lot. The president has defended Vinícius. The fans have too." The panelist thus dismantles the theories circulating about a possible institutional abandonment of the Brazilian player.

According to Marcos Benito on El Chiringuito, Vinícius's circle believes that the club doesn't protect him enough compared to Mbappé. Meanwhile, from within, they insist that the club has done everything possible to shield Vinícius's image from criticism and racism in the stadiums. The real battle seems to be in the protagonists' egos, something that can be as explosive as any poorly executed tactical system.

Risks of an "internal war": Edu Aguirre's warning

The debate is not only sporting, but also economic. Vinícius and his circle have hinted in recent weeks that the Brazilian should be on the same salary level as Mbappé, a position Aguirre considers a mistake: "How are you going to confront Mbappé internally? How are you going to say you want to earn more than him? It's something I don't understand." Let's remember that the Brazilian is currently in talks with the club to discuss his contract renewal.

The journalist, who closely follows Real Madrid's current affairs and travels with the team across Europe, warns that this supposed "internal war" could be very costly for Vinícius: "If they want this internal war with Mbappé, they're going to lose. It's the worst strategy and someone needs to make Vinícius see it." The reality, as Aguirre points out, is that today, the Frenchman is the great symbol of Madridism, while the Brazilian must rediscover the version that took him to the top just one season ago.