A second division star draws interest from Espanyol, Valencia, and Villarreal.

Second Division remains the biggest showcase for young talent in Spanish soccer. Every season, several footballers manage to make a name for themselves among the rumors surrounding major clubs thanks to their performances on the field. One of the most talked-about names this campaign is that of an striker who has been decisive for his team and who now appears on the radar of historic entities like Espanyol, Valencia, or Villarreal.

Alex Calatrava's season with Castellón has been one of the most complete in the silver division. The Catalan winger has recorded 6 goals and 11 assists in 32 matches, numbers that reflect his importance within the offensive scheme and his maturity in the final third of the field. This offensive contribution has not only propelled his team to fight for ambitious goals, but it has also placed the player among the most revalued in the category.

As seen in the statistics published on social media by Transfermarkt, Calatrava ranks fourth in the list of Second Division players who have increased their market value the most during the season. His valuation has risen by €2.2 million, placing him among the elite footballers in Liga Hypermotion. This meteoric progression has not gone unnoticed, and everything indicates that he will be one of the standout names in the transfer market this summer.

| La Liga Hypermotion

interest from top-tier teams and market analysis

The interest from teams like Espanyol, Valencia, and Villarreal in Alex Calatrava has been reported by Estadio Deportivo, although so far no further news has emerged about advanced negotiations. The anticipation, however, keeps growing. It's no wonder: none of these clubs have yet signed a true winger in this market, which leaves room for significant moves.

Valencia have signed Dani Raba and renewed Foulquier, thus strengthening the squad but still not covering the flank with a player of Calatrava's characteristics. Villarreal have added Alberto Moleiro, a young talent in Spanish soccer, but they are still searching for dynamic wingers. Meanwhile, Espanyol have completed the arrivals of Hugo Pérez, Marcos Fernández, Dimitrovic, Kike García, Miguel Rubio, and José Salinas, but they keep room for an offensive addition on the wing, one of the main demands from the Perico fanbase.

Alex Calatrava, at 24 years old, stands out for his versatility in attack, his ability to beat defenders one-on-one, and his vision to assist his teammates. His numbers this campaign—6 goals and 11 assists—show not only consistency but also growth in his decision-making and influence on his team's play.

His style would especially fit teams that rely on quick transitions and seek verticality from the wing. In addition, his youth allows him to keep evolving, something highly valued by clubs looking to invest in medium-term projects. Calatrava has become an essential piece for Castellón, who have already secured him with a contract until 2027, but his release clause, around €5 million, makes him an affordable option for teams aspiring to move up a level.