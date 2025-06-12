Edu Aguirre teams up with James and takes aim at Leo Messi: 'Because he's the golden boy they've...'

In South America, soccer is never just about points or standings. The rivalry between national teams like Argentina and Colombia goes beyond sports and is fueled by recent history, unsolved controversies, and strong personalities on both sides. This week, in a match corresponding to the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, that background once again took center stage, sparking a media clash that still resonates across the continent.

Argentina arrived at the match with the peace of mind of having already secured their ticket to the next World Cup (Mundial), a situation that has allowed Lionel Scaloni to experiment with different options and distribute minutes among his stars and new talents. The atmosphere in the Albiceleste squad was relatively calm, but with the demand to keep their competitiveness and prestige intact, especially in high-stakes matches like this week's.

Meanwhile, Colombia faced the clash at a much more delicate moment. After a series of inconsistent results, the Cafeteros saw this match as a golden opportunity to secure direct qualification, although they arrived under pressure to break a bad streak. A draw, while not entirely a bad result, doesn't help them for now and they will have to finish the job in the last two matchdays. They are just 2 points (2 puntos) away from the 2026 World Cup (Mundial).

| CONMEBOL

a tense clash

The match between Argentines and Colombians ended in a draw, a result that keeps Albiceleste at the top of the table, confirming their dominance throughout the qualifying phase. Argentina now has 35 points (35 puntos) and looks at their pursuers from a distance, while Colombia, with 22 points (22 puntos) and a streak of six matches without a win, sit in sixth place. The Colombians, although inconsistent, depend on themselves in the final matchdays, which adds extra excitement to the final stretch.

What stood out most was Luis Díaz's goal, which put Colombia ahead and broke a historic drought in Buenos Aires. However, Enzo Fernández's sending off affected the hosts, who managed to recover and salvage a draw thanks to the introduction of Thiago Almada, who scored the equalizer.

the clash between Messi and James: statements and controversy

The clash was played not only on the field, but also in words. The Argentine captain didn't forget James Rodríguez's controversial statements after last summer's Copa América final, where the Colombian suggested that the refereeing had favored Argentina. During this week's match, Messi took advantage of a tense moment to remind him directly: "You said they'd helped us in the final. You talk a lot."

James, surprised, denied at that moment having made such a statement and preferred not to give more importance to the altercation at the end of the match, assuring that "what happens on the field, stays on the field." This situation once again showed that rivalries in South American soccer are not easily forgotten, especially when they involve figures of the stature of Messi and James, undisputed leaders of their national teams.

edu aguirre takes sides and reignites the flame

Amid this tense atmosphere, reactions in the media didn't take long to appear. Edu Aguirre, a well-known panelist from El Chiringuito, clearly sided with James Rodríguez, taking a direct shot at Leo Messi: "James has said what many of us believe, that Messi's been given many things he didn't deserve. Messi's been one of the best in history, but for being the golden boy, he's been gifted many things he doesn't deserve. Everything is almost always set up so the golden boy wins."

Aguirre went further and pointed out the alleged inability of the Argentine star to handle defeat: "If the golden boy loses, he doesn't know how to lose. If the golden boy loses, he blames Tello, Cuenca, gets rid of Ibrahimovic, sends Guardiola or me... We've spent 20 years watching a great player who's had more power than any president. You all will never accept that. What James said stings. The problem is Messi's, who six months after those statements, hasn't managed to get over it."