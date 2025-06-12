Alavés dreams of a signing from Napoli: battle with Villarreal for this player

Deportivo Alavés's planning for next season has already begun, and the Basque club doesn't want to leave any loose ends after securing their place in the elite. The sporting management is looking for reinforcements to strengthen the defense, one of the pillars to face LaLiga's demanding schedule with guarantees. Meanwhile, Villarreal, always alert to movements in the national market, is also on the lookout to strengthen the center of their defense, especially after Raúl Albiol's departure and the shortage of pure center-backs in their current squad.

One of the standout names that has burst onto the scene at Mendizorroza's offices is Rafa Marín, according to Estadio Deportivo. The Andalusian center-back, only 23 years old, already knows the Babazorro home well after his loan spell in the 2023/24 campaign. In that season, Marín played 35 official matches with Alavés, totaling 2,546 minutes at the heart of the defense, which allowed him to gain key experience in the top tier. He became a regular for the coaching staff, and his performance was especially notable for his solidity and composure despite his youth.

Rafa Marín, as he has admitted on more than one occasion, has a special affection for the blue-and-white jersey: "I'm another Babazorro, I always say it. I've suffered and celebrated every match", he recently stated during the under-21 national team camp.

| Deportivo Alavés

future hanging in the air after a tough year in Naples

Rafa Marín's current situation is going through a period of uncertainty. After his return to Real Madrid, the center-back was transferred to Napoli in the summer of 2024 for 12 million euros. However, under Antonio Conte's management, the Andalusian has barely had any minutes and his role in Serie A has been minimal: only 6 official matches, unable to establish himself in the Neapolitan setup. This lack of continuity has reignited rumors about a possible departure in this summer transfer window.

For now, Marín is focused on the Spanish under-21 national team, playing in the European Championship in Slovakia. In La Rojita's debut against the host nation, the coach opted for Valencia's center-back duo (César Tàrraga and Christian Mosquera), leaving Rafa without minutes in the first match. Everything suggests that his future won't be decided until Spain's participation in the championship ends, which adds even more suspense to his possible return to LaLiga.

villarreal and alavés, two styles for the same goal

Villarreal's interest in Rafa Marín isn't new. The Yellow Submarine already tried to sign him last transfer window, even going so far as to have him undergo a medical, although the deal didn't materialize. According to Castellón al Día, the Castellón sporting management sees Marín as the ideal replacement for Raúl Albiol, following the formula that worked so well for them in the past with the Valencian center-back himself, who also arrived from Napoli and became one of the leaders in the Groguet locker room.

Currently, Marcelino only has two natural center-backs in the squad (Costa and Kambwala), so bringing in a young and reliable defender is a priority, especially with the demands of the Champions League on the horizon. According to Italian media, the deal would be closed as a loan with a cost of one million euros, repeating the formula they already considered in January, although initially without a purchase option.

Meanwhile, Alavés trust the power of the past and the emotional bond that connects Marín with Vitoria. The Babazorro fans, who consider him one of their own, hope that the center-back values the stability and affection he already found at Mendizorroza, a decisive factor when making a final decision.