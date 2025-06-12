David Bernabéu, against Raphinha: 'I don't agree with...'

LaLiga has experienced one of its most intense seasons in the discussion about the individual performance of its main figures. Barça, immersed in a rebuilding process and with several young players stepping up, has seen how one of its most unbalancing strikers has received the most desired award: that of LaLiga EA Sports Player of the Year. However, the choice hasn't been free from controversy and has sparked mixed reactions both among the specialized press and on social media.

Throughout the 2024/25 season, Raphinha has stood out as one of the most consistent players in FC Barcelona's starting eleven. His numbers support a remarkable campaign: 18 goals and 11 assists in 36 LaLiga matches. Nevertheless, his statistics haven't been the highest in the competition. Kylian Mbappé, in his desired debut with Real Madrid, was the tournament's top scorer with 31 goals. Even within Barça, Lewandowski surpassed Raphinha with 27 goals, proving that the internal competition has been fierce.

Another important fact: the assist record hasn't gone to the Brazilian either, since Lamine Yamal finished the season with 13 assists. Even so, Raphinha himself has been crucial in key matches, providing imbalance and offensive leadership in moments when the team needed leaders.

the press's opinion: criticism and alternative names

The award given by LaLiga to Raphinha hasn't convinced everyone. The stance of David Bernabéu Reverter, a journalist specialized in Barça's current affairs, stands out, as he expressed his disagreement with the nomination on his social media. In Bernabéu's own words:

"Raphinha has had a great season, but I don't agree with this nomination. In November and December, with Lamine absent on several dates due to injury, Barça got 6 out of 24. It's a mistake to choose only by the numbers. There hasn't been a more decisive player than Lamine Yamal."

The journalist also insisted on the importance of other key footballers in Hansi Flick's system: "I put Pedri above as well. Barça with him is one thing; without him, another. There aren't players like Pedri."

The mention of Lamine Yamal and Pedri is no coincidence. The young winger, just 17 years old, has broken the mold and has been decisive in matches of the highest demand, establishing himself as one of the standout names in European soccer. Meanwhile, Pedri has once again shown that he's irreplaceable when he's at 100%, although injuries have limited him in some stretches of the season.

The award for Raphinha has coincided with the usual discussion in the soccer world about the criteria for choosing the best player of the season. Should pure numbers weigh more, or should influence on the game and determination in big matches be more important? Barça's own fans have been divided, valuing both the Brazilian's consistency and Lamine Yamal's unique magic and Pedri's tactical intelligence. In the Barça environment and in the predictions for the Ballon d'Or, many fans and experts place Raphinha a step below Lamine and Ousmane Dembélé, who has also had an outstanding year at PSG.