Xavi Valls's drastic solution to stop referees from calling penalties against Barça: 'In the end...'

Spanish soccer is once again embroiled in a refereeing controversy that sparks debate and distrust. In Barça's latest match, played against Levante at the Ciutat de València, an action in the blue and garnet area ended in a penalty. Hernández Hernández awarded it after reviewing the VAR. The decision triggered outrage among the culé fans and much of public opinion, with analysts and former referees questioning the consistency in the application of the rules.

The incident is not an isolated event. The Catalan club had already suffered controversial decisions last season, and the memory of similar plays, such as Tchouaméni's handball in a Clásico, fueled the sense of grievance. The contrast between refereeing criteria is once again at the center of the discussion in a league that has already started with several controversies in just two matchdays played.

The play at the heart of the controversy with Balde as the main character

The controversial action came in stoppage time of the first half, when Levante was already leading 1-0. A shot from José Luis Morales struck Alejandro Balde's arm, which was close to his body and in a tucked position. Even though the current regulations state that a handball should only be penalized if the arm is clearly away from the body, Hernández Hernández awarded a penalty after the VAR review prompted by Figueroa Vázquez.

| Movistar Plus+

Morales converted the penalty and made it 2-0 on the scoreboard just before halftime. For refereeing analysts, including César Barrenechea Montero, it was a "very harsh" decision, since Barça's full-back did not intentionally increase his body volume. Archivo VAR, one of the most influential accounts in the review of refereeing decisions, was blunt: "It's not a penalty."

Reactions on social media and Xavi Valls's irony

The refereeing decision quickly went viral. Journalist Xavier Valls expressed ironically on social media that "in the end, players will have to cut off their arms to play soccer." His comment, accompanied by a despair emoji, was shared hundreds of times and reflects the feelings of many fans.

Meanwhile, Archivo VAR posted images of the play showing how Balde's arm was close to his body. They also criticized the lack of consistency with what is stipulated in the new CTA Circular 3, which establishes as a non-punishable criterion the contacts when the arm is in a natural position. Hernández Hernández himself, who was suspended after the match, was singled out as responsible for ignoring those guidelines.

Comparison with precedents and consequences in the immediate future

The contrast with similar plays increases the controversy. In May, in the Clásico between Barça and Real Madrid, Hernández Hernández did not penalize a Tchouaméni handball in a much clearer action. That time, the VAR called him to review, but the referee did not overturn his initial decision. Three months later, he applied a different criterion with Balde, which raises doubts about the uniformity of decisions in LaLiga.

Beyond the final result —Barça managed to come back in the second half to take the victory—, the refereeing controversy has become the main character of the match; surprise. For Hansi Flick and the culé players, the sense of insecurity surrounding the VAR is an added problem at the start of a season that already carries enough sporting pressure.

The Federation will have to face this new chapter of doubts about the interpretation of handballs. The media and social pressure could force clarifications or even adjustments in the application of the rules. The truth is that, as long as there is no consistency, episodes like the one experienced at the Ciutat de València will continue to fuel controversy match after match.