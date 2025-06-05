Lamine Yamal's clapback to Rabiot before facing him again

This Thursday, Spain and France face off in Stuttgart for a spot in the UEFA Nations League final. Beyond the sporting appeal, the match revives a personal rivalry that has captured fans' attention: Lamine Yamal versus Adrien Rabiot. The young FC Barcelona talent has once again recalled his clash with the French midfielder, fueling the tension ahead of the crucial match.

a message with history

Just hours before the match, Lamine Yamal shared on his social media an image of his goal against France in Euro 2024 (2024), accompanied by the song "Nadie Sabe" by Bad Bunny. This gesture didn't go unnoticed, as it recalls the moment when Yamal replied on the field to Rabiot's previous criticism.

Before that semifinal, the Frenchman had stated that Yamal "needed to do more than he had done so far" to play in a Euro final.

| Canva

In response, Yamal scored a spectacular goal that leveled the score and was key in Spain's 2-1 victory. After the match, the young forward posted on Instagram an image with the phrase "Checkmate," making it clear that he had replied with actions to Rabiot's words.

a duel with a taste of revenge

The Nations League semifinal not only represents an opportunity for Spain to reach another final, but also for Yamal and Rabiot to face each other again on the field. The young Spaniard, who has had an outstanding season with FC Barcelona, seeks to further establish himself among the elite of world soccer. Meanwhile, Rabiot will try to lead a France side seeking revenge after their elimination in the Euro.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has praised Yamal's maturity and talent, considering him a key piece in the team's offensive scheme. At just 17 years old, Yamal has shown an impressive ability to influence high-level matches, and his clash with Rabiot adds an extra emotional component to the match.

| Canva

a lot of quality on both squads

Both teams arrive at the match with squads full of talent. France features stars like Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé, while Spain relies on the youth and dynamism of players like Yamal and Nico Williams. The match promises to be a clash of styles and generations, with the added element of the personal rivalry between Yamal and Rabiot.

Additionally, the match could have implications in the race for the Ballon d'Or, with Yamal and Dembélé among the standout candidates. Although Yamal himself has downplayed this aspect, stating that the award is decided by performance throughout the year, a standout performance in this match could influence voters' perception.

a clash beyond soccer

The story between Lamine Yamal and Adrien Rabiot adds a fascinating narrative to the Nations League semifinal. Beyond the goals and tactics, the match represents an opportunity for Yamal to reaffirm his place among soccer's elite and for Rabiot to show his leadership in the French team. With memories of the Euro still fresh, all eyes will be on this duel that promises excitement both on and off the field.