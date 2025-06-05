Despite leaks, he's leaving: Ter Stegen's options if he wants to play in the 2026 World Cup

Marc-André ter Stegen is no longer untouchable at FC Barcelona. After a decade guarding the Barça goal with performances that, for long stretches, have been outstanding, his situation has changed. The imminent signing of Joan Garcia and the more than likely continuity of Wojciech Szczesny have redrawn the goalkeeping landscape.

The German accepts that he must look for a way out

Although the club hasn't directly shown him the exit door, they have told him that he won't be the priority between the posts for Hansi Flick. For a goalkeeper who aims to arrive as a starter at the 2026 World Cup with Germany, that's simply unacceptable.

| FCB, XCatalunya

Ter Stegen doesn't want to spend a year on the bench. He isn't finished and he doesn't intend to become a substitute. That's why his camp has started to explore exit options that would allow him to compete at the highest level without compromising his place in the national team.

Saudi Arabia and the Premier League ruled out

Over the past few weeks, he has been linked with destinations as different as Saudi Arabia and the Premier League. Saudi club Al-Hilal would be willing to make him one of the best-paid goalkeepers on the planet. But money, at this stage of his career, isn't what drives Ter Stegen.

| F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya

The Saudi league is completely ruled out. Marc-André wants to keep competing at the highest level and keep the respect of Germany's coaching staff. As for the Premier League, although several clubs have shown interest, the lifestyle and the type of English soccer don't appeal to him. He doesn't want to learn such a physical and different system from scratch either.

Returning home, the sentimental option

For weeks, his camp has insisted that the goalkeeper's real desire was to return to Germany. A return to the Bundesliga, where he developed as a footballer at Borussia Mönchengladbach, would be ideal both athletically and personally. Known, respected, and with many ties still in his country, it's no surprise that the Bundesliga has always been his "plan A."

However, the main obstacle has been the lack of movement in the German market. The big clubs already have their goalkeepers set. Neither Bayern nor Dortmund have made a formal offer. Waiting for an opportunity that may never come also involves risks.

Milan emerges as a serious option

Given that scenario, AC Milan has emerged in recent hours as a possible intermediate destination. The Italian club could lose Mike Maignan, wanted by Chelsea, and needs a reliable replacement with experience, leadership, and reflexes. Ter Stegen fits that profile.

There have already been preliminary contacts from San Siro and, although there isn't an official offer yet, talks are ongoing. For the German, it would be an opportunity to play for a big team, with visibility, high demands, and chances for titles.

His destination, a last-minute surprise

With the Bundesliga getting colder and the Milan option still not finalized, Ter Stegen has chosen an unexpected destination. One that combines competitiveness, international visibility, and a guarantee of prominence.

According to reports, the German goalkeeper has decided to accept an offer from a club that meets all his requirements: Bayer Leverkusen. Yes, Ter Stegen is finally returning to the Bundesliga, but not to Bayern or Dortmund. In Leverkusen, he'll have minutes, a leading role... and Champions League.