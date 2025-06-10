Double blow from Benfica to Real Betis: goodbye to Pellegrini's plans

Real Betis's planning for next season is facing an unexpected twist in the middle of June, as the verdiblanco sporting management is working intensively to build an ambitious project that will return the club to the European fight. Betis's agenda was marked by two key operations that, if completed, would have changed the course of Manuel Pellegrini's team. However, Benfica's emergence has dealt a heavy blow in the offices of Heliópolis, forcing the Seville club to readjust its market objectives and priorities.

The dreamed return that won't happen: Joao Félix chooses the path back home

In recent years, Real Betis has been known for making risky moves in the transfer market, always aiming to make a qualitative leap in its squad. One of the great hopes this summer was the possibility of signing a forward with international talent, capable of making a difference on the big stage. Joao Félix's name had been circulating in the national and international press for weeks, generating an atmosphere of expectation among Betis fans.

Reality, however, has prevailed. The Portuguese striker has made it clear that his priority is to return to Benfica, the club where he was developed and reached the European elite. After a difficult season, with no stability at Chelsea and no prominence at Milan, the footballer wants to rediscover his best form in a familiar environment. Despite the interest of several LaLiga clubs, including Betis's proposal, Joao Félix himself has expressed his desire to return to Lisbon, thus derailing Betis's plans to have a media star lead its attack in the Europa League.

Altimira, another gem in the Eagles' sights

This isn't the only setback for Betis in its relationship with the Portuguese market. Benfica hasn't only won the race for Joao Félix, but they've also set their sights on one of the most promising players in the Seville squad: Sergi Altimira. The Catalan midfielder, who arrived in 2023 and recently renewed his contract through 2029, has been one of Pellegrini's team's engines, delivering an outstanding season with 32 matches and earning the coaching staff's trust.

Altimira's development hasn't gone unnoticed in Europe. Both Benfica and Porto have inquired about the midfielder's situation, although for now, according to Estadio Deportivo, Heliópolis keeps a firm stance: he won't leave for less than 15 million euros and his release clause exceeds 40 million. As of today, the player himself seems little inclined to head to Portugal, but the Eagles' persistence and the potential of their project could reopen the case in the coming weeks, especially if a major sale takes place in Lisbon.

The double setback suffered by Betis in the transfer market is forcing Pellegrini and his sporting management to rethink part of their planning. The immediate priority is to strengthen several sensitive positions such as goalkeeper, left back, and forward, as well as to shield key footballers from the interest of foreign clubs. The club's commitment to keep Altimira, whose versatility and work ethic have proven vital in the last campaign, is one of the great certainties in this period of uncertainty.